Who is Bijou Phillips dating after Danny Masterson divorce?

American actress, model, and singer Bijou Phillips‘ personal life has garnered significant attention due to her high-profile divorce from actor Danny Masterson. However, she appears to be moving forward and has found new love.

Recommended Videos

Phillips, born on April 1, 1980, is the daughter of John Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas and South African model Geneviève Waïte. She began her career as a model at a young age, gracing the covers of prominent magazines like Interview and Vogue Italia. Phillips transitioned into acting and music, releasing her debut album I’d Rather Eat Glass in 1999 and appearing in films such as Almost Famous and Hostel: Part II.

Phillips’ personal life took a dramatic turn when her husband, Danny Masterson, was convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years in prison in September 2023. Despite initially standing by Masterson during his trials, Phillips filed for divorce shortly after his sentencing, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who married in 2011, share a 10-year-old daughter, Fianna.

In the wake of her divorce from Masterson, Phillips has found solace and support in her new relationship with Jamie Mazur (via Us Weekly). Her friends have noted that Mazur is a great guy who has been there for her, providing much-needed stability and companionship. The couple has been dating for the past two months and has reportedly been very affectionate and supportive of each other during this challenging time. That’s a relief for Phillips fans who have followed Masterson’s trials’ shocking conclusion.

But who is her new boyfriend?

Who is Jamie Mazur?

Jamie Mazur is an American entrepreneur known for his successful ventures in the fashion industry. He founded Underground Denim, a company that sells designer jeans at wholesale prices to college campuses across the United States. His business acumen has earned him a net worth of approximately $30 million.

Mazur was previously in a long-term relationship with Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio. The couple, who share two children, Anja and Noah, were engaged for ten years before parting ways in 2018. Mazur and Ambrosio have maintained a cordial relationship despite their split and continue co-parenting their children.

Jamie Mazur is helping Bijou Phillips to turn a new leaf

Phillips’ new relationship with Mazur marks a significant step in her journey to rebuild her life after the tumultuous events of the past year. She has been actively engaging in social activities, including a recent girls’ trip to the South of France with friends like Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece. These outings have helped Phillips take her mind off the past and focus on creating new, positive experiences.

She has also made significant personal changes, including quietly leaving the Church of Scientology, which she and Masterson had been a part of for decades. This decision reflects her desire to move forward and build a new chapter in her life. With Mazur by her side, maybe Phillips can finally put her chaotic past behind her.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy