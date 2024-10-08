Who is Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, and does she need help?

“Age is just a number,” is something someone much older than their partner would probably say. The key number between former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson? Forty nine. That’s the age difference between the 72-year-old coach, and his 23-year-old love interest. So who is she?

Recommended Videos

The happy couple are trending on socials because Hudson shared some romantic couple shots on her Instagram page on Oct. 6. She called the photo collection a “Summation of Summer.” There’s a picture of her and coach near a lighthouse as the sun goes down, a cozy scenic pic on a roof with a view, the couple staring into each other’s eyes, and some nice golfing photos.

A casual perusing shows various other happy moments the couple shared together. Is it true love? Not for us to say! The happy couple first met three years ago on an airplane, and forged an apparently lasting connection with each other. They were seated next to each other on a flight to Boston from Florida, and Belichick signed her Deductive Logic textbook.

“Thanks for giving me a course on logic!” he wrote, per a photo obtained by TMZ. They apparently got serious in 2023, and even more serious when he started popping up on her socials. Here’s what we know about her.

Hudson was a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, where she and her team won the NCAA Collegiate Championship. She continued that vocation after graduating and in February of 2024 went to the world championship with her team, the East Celebrity Elite cheer squad.

On National Women in Sports Day, she shared that the sport helped her through “difficult seasons of adolescence and young adulthood,” and helped her to learn traits like discipline and punctuality.

Hudson also graduated from cosmetology school from the New England Hair Academy while she was still in college.

“After many trials, tribulations, countless sacrifices and a few last minute trips to Texas, I have found myself to the end of this incredible year of growth,” she said in a post announcing the news.

Belichick was famously poked at by his former players about the relationship during The Roast of Tom Brady earlier this year. Rob Gronkowski said, “Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

Tom Brady didn’t pull any punches either. “When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one,’ ” Brady said. “Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago.”

Regardless, Belichick is considered one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time, with the most Super Bowl wins of any coach ever at six. He also one two (real) rings as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, bringing his grand total to eight. That’s got to count for something. Maybe Hudson is just really impressed by rare jewelery. Who knows what mysterious forces draw two souls together! Most of us have ideas but really, who knows?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy