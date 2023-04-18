Who is Bill Hader dating?

Bill Hader is firmly back in the spotlight with the season four premiere of HBO’s Barry, and as is tradition with celebrities, so is his personal life. Celebrity sleuths and Barry fans alike have a newfound curiosity to satiate around the Barry star’s love life, and who he may be dating.

Hader has had a storied dating life since his split from The To Do List director Maggie Carey in 2017, to whom he was married for over a decade and had three children with. Hader then went on to date Rachel Bilson, however that pair also called it quits amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following his comparatively brief relationship with Bilson, Hader was then reported to be dating Twilight star Anna Kendrick for a brief spell. So, the question lingers, is Bill Hader currently single? Or is he dating someone new? Reigniting an old flame, perhaps? Read on to find out.

Bill Hader’s girlfriend in 2023

Image via Raymond Hall / GC Images

In an interview with Collider, Bill Hader confirmed that he currently has a girlfriend, but did not disclose exactly who his other half is for the time being. However, Page Six confirmed the mystery woman to be Ali Wong – coincidentally, another star that has been making waves recently, no thanks to her work in Netflix’s smash hit Beef. Hader and Wong briefly dated last year, but reportedly split towards the end of the year. However, it would appear that the couple have reignited the flames of their relationship and are giving it another go.