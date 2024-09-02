Who is Billy Campbell, the young boy who claims to be Princess Diana reincarnated?

Princess Diana, the first wife of the current British King Charles III (then the Prince of Wales) and mother of Princes William and Harry, famously died in a tragic road accident aged just 36. The former member of the royal family died in Paris while evading the paparazzi with her companion, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 1997.

However, Diana Frances Spencer lives on if one eight-year-old boy in Australia is to be believed. The boy’s name is Billy Campbell, and he claims to be the reincarnation of the “People’s Princess”.

Who is Billy Campbell?

As per a recent article in The Times of India, Billy Campbell is the son of Australian singer, actor, and television host David Campbell.

When he was just two years old, the youngster started believing he was the reincarnation of Princess Diana and sharing specific details about her life. The details include information about Balmoral Castle, being the mother of two sons, having a brother, and the crash that killed her. He even saw pictures of Diana and said, “That’s me as a princess.” Hauntingly, he followed that up by saying, “Then one day, the sirens came, and I wasn’t a princess anymore.”

While skeptics argue Billy has simply absorbed information from his surroundings — conversations, the media, the internet, or even books — his father and mother, Lisa, insist that isn’t possible, as they claim hasn’t been exposed to any information about Diana.

Technically there’s no way of disproving Billy’s supernatural claims, as outlandish as they are. We just hope he’s not being encouraged to keep this story going by his parents, as global attention on an eight-year-old and his bizarre story will do some strange things to his mind.

