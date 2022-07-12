Who is Brett Goldstein, the MCU’s new Hercules?

The MCU introduced several new characters in Thor: Love and Thunder, and one of them is stirring up major hype.

The film’s post-credit scene teased the major villains that will appear in Thor’s next solo film, with both Zeus and his lieutenant, Hercules, set to face off against the God of Thunder in his next release. Russel Crowe’s orgy-obsessed Zeus was a delight to behold, but fans are far more excited about the new Hercules. The actor who’s set to play him, Brett Goldstein, has been collecting fans over several seasons of a popular Apple TV series, and fans can’t wait to see him officially join the MCU.

Who is Brett Goldstein?

Kate Green/Getty Images

As Goldstein’s face appeared on-screen, a single phrase started echoing, on repeat, in the back of everyone’s mind.

“He’s here, he’s there, he’s every-f*cking-where.”

That’s right, Roy Kent is set to join the MCU.

Goldstein didn’t make his television or film debut in 2020’s Ted Lasso, but the spectacular series brought his name to mainstream attention. In the years before he cinched the role of AFC Richmond’s foul-mouthed captain, he was finding work in a range of British comedies and popular television series.

His first project saw Goldstein appear in several episodes of a British police procedural called The Bill. Following his 2009 appearance in the series, he branched out into a range of British sitcoms — from Derek to Uncle to making his way into film for the first time with 2012’s The Knot. His career has hardly seen a slowdown since, as Goldstein lends his talents to projects like Drunk History and Doctor Who while balancing a career in film. He’s only appeared in a few movies so far — with Love and Thunder being his most recent — but Goldstein’s entry into one of the world’s biggest franchises can only mean good news for his fans.

As a rule, actors who appear in the MCU have a tendency to blow up, if only for the heightened name recognition that comes with the massive franchise. Fans of Goldstein’s impeccable work on shows like Ted Lasso can’t wait to see him lend his talent to an even broader range of projects.

Not to mention his role in the MCU itself. While little is known about what is intended for Thor 5, fans are already clamoring for more Hercules. Goldstein’s presence in the film could end up being a one-off — like Gorr in Love and Thunder — or it could turn into a much larger role. Plenty of MCU favorites got their start in a mid or post-credits scenes, after all.

Hopes are high that the same will soon be said about Goldstein. Fans of the 41-year-old actor are absolutely drooling over the possibilities, particularly considering the long history of Hercules in Marvel comics. The character, like Thor, is based in mythology, but massively changed to suit comics. Hercules’ presence as a long-standing Marvel character has fans excited, as they imagine a lengthy future for the character in MCU releases.

Marvel is currently keeping tight-lipped about its plans for Goldstein and the future of the Thor franchise, but they’ve hit gold with their latest casting. Here’s hoping they use Goldstein to his fullest — an almost impossible task — and find space for him in plenty of future releases.