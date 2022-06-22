Who is Charlie Wright? What we know about the actor and model

When you’re an actor in Hollywood, you’re always on the hunt for your next big break. For Charlie Wright, that big break came in 2017 when he landed a major role in the reboot-slash-sequel Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies are based on the widely popular book series of the same name written by Jeff Kinney. The series spans 16 books as of this writing, with the 17th coming out in October 2022. It has been highly praised and awarded, selling over 250 million copies in its lifetime. It follows the life of middle schooler Greg Heffley as he pines after popularity and learns some life lessons along the way.

Charlie Wright played Rodrick in the The Long Haul, Greg Heffley’s teenage brother who loves nothing more than to pick on his little brother. The Long Haul was the fourth film installment in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, with the first three movies releasing from 2010 to 2012. Wright’s character, Rodrick, saw heavy criticism among fans of the show after Wright replaced the actor Devon Bostick in the role. The hashtag #NotMyRodrick began circulating around the internet, but Wright wasn’t the only actor to recast a fan-favorite character. All the major characters in the movie were recast due to the original actors outgrowing their characters’ ages.

How did Charlie Wright’s career begin?

Before Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, Wright’s acting career began when he played the younger version of Adam in the 2014 TV sitcom The Millers. The part was small but it kick-started his career, eventually leading another role in the popular TV series Better Things, a comedy drama about a single mom juggling motherhood and her acting career.

Better Things was the stepping stone to Wright’s movie debut in the 2014 film Ingrid Goes West, a black comedy about a mentally unstable young woman named Ingrid. Wright played the character of Chuck, a minor role that didn’t see much screen time but did give him the opportunity to star alongside big names like Elizabeth Olsen (MCU’s Wanda Maximoff) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Obi-Wan Kenobi). That same year he would go on to star in The Long Haul.

In addition to his acting credentials, Wright had a successful modeling career with IMG Models for some time. In the early days of his career he sported an impressive catalog of photos, but it is unclear if he is still modeling, as his lack of modeling photos on Instagram suggests he is finished with that career venture.

What has Charlie Wright done since Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul?

Since The Long Haul, Wright has only been in one other series, Yellowjackets, in which he played Kevyn in the pilot episode. The psychological drama is expected to have a second season but it’s unlikely Wright will be a part of it, as the project is not listed on his IMDb page.

The global COVID-19 pandemic was not easy on any working actor so it’s hard to determine if Wright’s lack of acting roles is due to trouble finding work or a disinterest in continuing in the acting profession. He is currently active on his Instagram account where he posts a wide variety of satirical, cynical, and sometimes seemingly pointless photos. Every now and then he will comment on his acting past, including celebrating the five-year anniversary of The Long Haul with a before and after photo of him then and now.

Wright’s professional storyline might be considered a one-hit wonder, but given the lukewarm praise The Long Haul received, such classification might be an overstatement. Still, fans of Diary of a Wimpy Kid seem to look back on Wright’s character Rodrick with fondness now that there is a wide berth between the movie’s release and Wright’s older-looking persona online.

A new installment of Diary of a Wimpy Kid released in 2021 with an all new cast yet again. It was the franchise’s best-received title yet, landing a 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s not unrealistic to assume a second movie will follow. Wright was nowhere to be found in the 2021 movie and is unlikely to appear in any sequel. As of now we’ll have to settle with keeping up with the eclectic actor on his Instagram, where he is always willing to interact with his fans.