Colin Farrell has been a heartthrob since he initially turned heads back in 2000 as Roland Bozz in Tigerland. And like wine, the Irish actor’s performances have only gotten better with age.

For many folks, Farrell is the quintessential Hollywood leading man, and he’s certainly got the box office success, high-profile controversies, and string of A-list exes to prove it. And how many other actors do you know can effortlessly pull off a bald head? That’s what I thought.

After all the buzz from his Oscar-nominated starring role in The Banshees of Inisherin, Farrell decided to double down on all his success with his performance as The Penguin in the miniseries of the same name. The show has been universally lauded, with many deeming it one of the finest performances of a villain on screen. And while Farrell’s sworn to never “put that suit and head on again,” we’re all grateful that we got to witness magic.

But as with all the major names in Hollywood, there’s been increased interest in the actor’s love life– especially since he’s been missing a special someone around his arm these days.

There’s been a number of high profile women by Colin Farrell’s arm over the decades. It’s also been hard to keep track of who exactly the actor dated, and which couplings were just rumors carried by the media. Nonetheless, Farrell was with Amelia Warner in 2001, before going on to date model Kim Bordenave. He and Bordenave have a son, James Padraig, born in 2003. Farrell’s second son, Henry, whom he shares with Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, was born in 2009.

Other popular women who have been romantically linked to Farrell are: Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Lake Bell, Carmen Elektra, Emma Forrest, and Nicole Narain.

Who is Colin Farrell dating?

While his past relationships have been fairly short, Farrell famously (and quietly) dated Kelly McNamara for five years before they called it quits in early 2023, per The Sun. The publication reported that work commitments led to their romantic fallout. While McNamara frequently travels as a personal assistant to The Edge, from the rock band U2, Farrell has also been quite busy in the past few years, between working on The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, and The Penguin.

So as it stands, Farrell is currently single and isn’t dating anyone at the moment. After his brief time as a TV star, he’s back to being a movie star. He has begun filming for two films that are expected to debut in 2025– the psychological thriller The Ballad of a Small Player, and the romantic fantasy, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

