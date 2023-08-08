Who is David Craig, Sai De Silva’s husband?

The Real Housewives of New York City is introducing intriguing characters with almost every episode, and recently the focus was shifted towards Sai de Silva. Born in Los Angeles and raised in New York, Silva is a fashion influencer and blogger who owns the lifestyle site Scout The City, and in the process, made a favorable impression amongst some of the leading designer brands like Dior and Bentley.

Thanks to her budding success in the world of fashion, Silva made many onscreen appearances (RHONY season 14 being one of them), earning fame and popularity along the way. However, the same cannot be said about her husband David Craig, who lives a relatively quieter life away from the spotlight and glamour.

Who is David Craig?

Image via Sai da Silva

Both Silva and her husband Craig live a private life, and as of now, people have very rarely spotted them in public. The couple has always maintained silence on their relationship, and Silva on her blog even mentioned that she preferred to keep her family life away from the headlines.

However, she emphasized her husband’s devotion towards the family and children, stating that “he is very involved when it comes to his family and I think he should win an award for father of the year.” As the show was nearing its release, speculations about Craig’s appearance began to surface.

It’s uncertain whether we will ever get to see Craig on the show, even though he made a public appearance with his wife at the premiere, where his face was hidden from the camera. Everything said and done, the couple – who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in June 2023 – share a strong and healthy familial bond.