Who is David Crowe, the man arrested for stalking Taylor Swift?

An "emotionally disturbed" man has been arrested after stalking Taylor Swift. What do we know about him?

As we all know, fame has a dark side. Anyone with millions of fans will inevitably attract scary people. Taylor Swift has had her fair share of stalkers over the years, to the point where her security team have installed facial recognition software at her concerts to spot known stalkers.

In 2022 a man drove his car into Swift’s building to try and gain access, and another stalker, Roger Alvarado was discovered asleep in her bed. Terrifying stuff.

Now things have taken a particularly unnerving turn, as a man has been arrested and charged with harassment and stalking near Swift’s New York home. As reported by the BBC, the suspect is David Crowe, who was described as an “emotionally disturbed male” and has been charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking.

So, what do we know about Crowe?

Who is David Crowe?

As per TMZ, Crowe had already been cuffed by police on Saturday while caught trying to enter Swift’s townhouse and checking doors to the property to see if any were open. Upon his release Crowe returned once more to try again. Swift’s security team, already on heightened alert, spotted him “lurking” and contacted the NYPD to track him down.

The BBC reports that Crowe is aged 33 and hails from Seattle, potentially indicating he made a cross-country trip to stalk Swift, and the New York Post relays neighbors’ reports that he’s been suspiciously loitering for “weeks”. CNN reports that cops discovered Crowe had an active warrant out for his arrest after failing to answer a summons to court in 2017.

Little else is known about the suspect and we cannot find any social media profiles connected to him or any online evidence of his fixation on Swift. Either way, we can breathe a sigh of relief that he’s now behind bars and hopefully receiving some mental health care.

If you are a victim of stalking, please contact Safehorizon on their 24-hour hotline 1-800-621-HOPE (4673). If you are in immediate danger, call 911.