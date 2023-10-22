Who is Dot-Marie Jones’ wife, Bridgett Casteen?

Dot-Marie Jones is a powerhouse of a woman, an athlete turned actress, and the star of the new Allstate campaign that has her uttering six words at people who are stuck between a rock and a hard place. In addition to a thrilling career life, she’s also married to the love of her life, Bridgett Casteen.

Casteen stole Jones’ heart back in 2010 when they first met, and the pair have lived an exciting life together in the years since they first fell in love. Raising children together, enjoying date nights, work events, and charity organizations, they’re a couple who know the importance of spending time focused on each other and their family. Casteen has traveled a similar career path to that of her wife, but she prefers to keep much of her life out of the spotlight.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t appear on red carpets next to Jones or on various social media posts as her wife shares the love and adoration she has for Casteen, and their marriage seems like a fairytale for both of them.

Who is Bridgett Casteen?

With a life and career path just as exciting as Jones’, Casteen is a 15-time arm wrestling world champion and a retired athlete who is the apple of Jones’ eye. Born in February 1973, Casteen keeps her personal life just that: private, but the bond she has with her wife and children is something that brings her great joy. They met in 2010 and dated for a few years before Jones asked Casteen to be her wife during Anaheim Gay Days on October 4, 2013. They were married on Dec. 21 of the same year, and they’ve been living their own happily ever after in the years since.

Jones told People Magazine that being married to Casteen is a dream come true in a 2014 interview:

“Oh, it’s fantastic! Just bought a house … and just getting everything dialed in and everything like that. We have a theater room – it’s got like a 120-inch screen – so, just hanging out and watching movies.”

Keeping a private and low-key life, the pair have also gone through some trials and tribulations together, specifically when Casteen was rushed to the hospital in July of 2017 after a life-threatening stroke due to an undiagnosed heart condition. Luckily, doctors were able to figure out what caused the stroke in time, perform surgery, and save her life.

Casteen and Jones also have three kids, and they find joy and magic in every day together.