Who is Duane Davis, suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder?

One of the biggest cold cases of the past few decades that spawned many conspiracy theories, the question of who shot Tupac Shakur might be on its way to getting a resolution at last. Known by all and beloved by practically just as many, Tupac was one of the most influential hip-hop artists, selling millions of records, while also denouncing street violence and earning him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (finally.)

This is why his murder by drive-by shooting rocked the world and, to this day, still leaves many wondering who committed the crime. Everyone has their theories, considering that it could have spawned from the West Coast vs. East Coast rivalry between the rapper and Notorious B.I.G., who hailed from New York. The latter died months after Tupac’s death by drive-by as well. However, according to CBS News, the last living witness to Tupac’s murder may finally be shedding light on the subject. Duane Davis, also known as “Keffe D,” has officially been charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

How is Duane Davis involved with Tupac’s death?

Photo via Bob Berg/Getty Images

Since that fateful night of Sept 7, 1996, Davis has been a name authorities have been aware of. Per ABC, his nephew Orlando Anderson was a known rival of Tupac’s and the two had been suspects since the shooting. Due to a lack of evidence, there was no case at the time. Anderson died two years later in another shooting, which further complicated the case.

CBS explained that the motive behind Tupac’s shooting was concerning Davis’ affiliation with the Crips gang. At the time of the crime, Keffe D was a leader in the South Side Compton area. He allegedly had a vendetta against Tupac and the infamous founder of Death Row Records, Marion “Suge” Knight, for physically assaulting Anderson, which was caught on tape. While driving down the Las Vegas strip on Sept. 7, both Tupac and Suge Knight were shot in their car. Tupac died in the hospital 6 days later. Now, finally, after 27 years, evidence has been compiled that led to the arrest of Davis.

The warrant indicated that the suspect’s memoir from 2019, entitled Compton Street Legend, was one of the pieces of evidence collected, including photographs, bullets, computers, and a cell phone, among others. As Davis is the last surviving witness and suspect of that night, this might be the last chance at getting to the truth about what happened.