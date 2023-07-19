Who is Dylan Sprouse’s wife Barbara Palvin, and what’s her net worth?

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s wedding is no doubt receiving extensive media attention. The couple, who tied the knot over the weekend in Hungary, announced their engagement a month prior to the event. Sprouse and Palvin began dating in 2018 but the news of their wedding has heightened curiosity to know more about the couple, especially Barbara Palvin, a renowned model who is known for being a part of high fashion as well as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Here’s what we know about her.

Who is Barbara Palvin?

Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

Born on Oct. 8, 1993, Barbara expressed a keen interest in the world of modeling and fashion. Luckily, her potential was discovered when she was 13 by a modeling agency, which subsequently catapulted her to international stardom and popularity. The 29-year-old model made a bulky fortune throughout her career, and her current net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, stands at $6 million.

Over the years, she worked for quite a few high fashion and luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Miu Miu, Vivienne Westwood, and Armani. She also appeared in a variety of fashion publications like Elle, Glamour, and Vogue. Probably one of her major achievements was her induction into the world of Victoria’s Secret. She walked the runway for the first time in 2012 and seven years later in 2019, becoming the first Hungarian model to have been crowned as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Besides modeling, Palvin also dabbled in acting. She appeared in the 2014 movie Hercules, where she played Antimache. She also performed in a television show, Love Advent, as well as appearing in the recent short film Serpentine.

In a retrospective reflection on her life and rise in career, Palvin opened up to W magazine saying:

“[I grew up] in an average family in Budapest. I was born there and we still live there. We often went out of town to a small village in the countryside to visit my grandmother and great-grandmother. I was walking on the street with my mother in Budapest, near where I live, when Balazs, who’s now my manager (Icon Model Management), saw me. He asked me if I could go to their office and took some test photos. Then I started modeling.”

Today, Palvin is known for her impressive career and blissful marriage, both of which amount to a wholesome and rewarding life.