Who is Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park’s boyfriend and is he famous?

Netflix's Emily in Paris is set to take us back to the City of Lights in its upcoming season 4.

Ashley Park plays Mindy Chen, Emily’s (Lily Collins) best friend, the daughter of a wealthy businessman from Shanghai, who moved away to Paris to become her own person. Over the seasons, Mindy was a nanny, a dancer at a cabaret, and a singer.

Through her singing, she met Benoit, with whom she fell in love. However, season 3 reunited her with a former friend from boarding school, Nicolas de Leon, played by Paul Forman. And it looks like her character wasn’t the only one who fell in love.

Ashley Park is dating her Emily in Paris co-star

Ashley Park met Paul Forman in 2021, when he joined the cast of Emily in Paris for its third season. Forman is an actor and model, and is both British and French, though he resides in London. He made brief appearances in several series, including Starz’s The Spanish Princess, Amazon Prime Video’s Riches, and Doctor Who, where he played Lord Barton. He is also set to star in the upcoming Paramount drama show Stags.

Talking about their relationship, Parks noted that they were “just friends” in the beginning, arguing that she didn’t want to date an actor anymore. The first time they were seen together was in October 2023, when they were spotted holding hands. She later confirmed the relationship on Jan. 19, 2024, when she shared the news of her medical emergency. She explained that she went into “critical septic shock” and thanked Forman for his support through her recovery.

Park recently addressed the incident when speaking to Cosmopolitan and credited her boyfriend for getting her through her health scare earlier this year. The Emily in Paris star survived septic shock and was hospitalized after getting sick with tonsillitis on vacation in the Maldives. “I don’t think I would’ve made it without him,” she said about Forman. “Everybody else was on the other side of the world from us.”

As they’re there for each other through everything, we love that Parks and Forman fell in love in the city of love while filming Emily in Paris.

