Who is Emma D’Arcy’s partner?

Emma D’Arcy is a 32-year-old British actor born in Enfield, Greater London, England, on June 27, 1992. They are best known for appearing in the BBC drama series Wanderlust, the Amazon Prime supernatural comedy Truth Seekers, and HBO’s epic Game of Thrones spin-off prequel House of the Dragon.

Recommended Videos

D’Arcy’s acting career has also seen them appearing in several theater productions, from a school production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to The Yard Theatre’s production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible in 2019.

Their movie credits include 2020’s Misbehavior and 2021’s Mothering Sunday, and additional television appearances include British drama series Wild Bill and Amazon Prime Video’s American action drama Hanna.

But little is known about D’Arcy’s private life. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns, but are they in a relationship with anyone?

Who is Emma D’Arcy dating?

Image via Thomas May Bailey/Instagram

In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, D’Arcy referred to having a partner but did not disclose who that partner was.

As per one of the U.K.’s top radio stations, Capital FM, many fans believe they are in a relationship with London-based film and theater director Thomas May Bailey. Bailey has directed such films as The Talent, If You’re in the Neighbourhood, Filmcase, and Isolate Ensemble.

The pair appeared together at the premiere of House of the Dragon, and are often in photographs on each other’s Instagram profiles (you can follow D’Arcy here and Bailey here).

So, while it’s confirmed that D’Arcy is in a relationship, it’s only rumored that it’s with Bailey. Regardless, we wish them all the best in their personal and private lives.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy