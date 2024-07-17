Who is Emma Roberts’ new fiancé?

Emma Roberts is officially off the market. The American Horror Story actress announced on Instagram that she’s engaged, but who is her fiancé?

Recommended Videos

Emma Roberts hopped on social media to reveal that she and her boyfriend, Cody John, are engaged. She shared a cute selfie of them with her showing off her engagement ring, smiling wide. She captioned it, “putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️”

Her comment was a nod to her mom, Kelly Cunningham. Earlier this year debuted Cunningham posted a photo of Emma’s son Rhodes, 3, whom she shares with her ex, Garrett Hedlund, on social media without telling her. In the past, Emma Roberts was linked to former UCLA tennis player Dathan Kuppin, actor Chord Overstreet, Evan Peters, and Hedlund. So, who is her new fiancé?

Who is Cody John, Emma Roberts’ fiancé?

Cody John is also in the entertainment business, although he’s much newer to the scene. The two kept their relationship pretty much under wraps, and didn’t share many pictures or details of each other. An insider told E! News in 2022 that the two have met through mutual friends. Roberts debuted a photo of the two in a post on New Year’s Eve, showing them holding hands.

Cody’s first role was in 2018, and he’s had several roles in projects like Wu-Tang: An American Saga, In the Dark, The Rookie, and also appeared in an episode of NCSI. However, he does have several projects lined up, including a biopic about radiologist Dr. David Strahle called Grounded, where he’ll play a younger David Strahle, and a romance thriller called Save Me, in which he will be the protagonist.

There aren’t many details about Cody John’s personal life or his education, but given that he’s slowly rising as an actor, more details might follow in the future about his career, or future wedding to Emma Roberts.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy