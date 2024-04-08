Category:
Celebrities

Who is former CNN anchor Don Lemon married to?

The former anchor recently said "I Do!", but to who?
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 08:02 am
Don Lemon and Tim Malone are seen after getting married on April 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon tied the knot with his longtime partner in a ceremony in New York City on April 6. 

The couple shared an excited Instagram post announcing their union captioned “Just married!” But while Lemon is a pretty solid household name (and not just for his recent spat with Elon Musk), his partner isn’t. So let’s take a closer look at their blossoming relationship which has ended in “I Do!” 

Who is Tim Malone?

Don Lemon and Tim Malone have been dating since 2016, one year after they met. They have an 18-year age gap, with Malone being 40 years old, in comparison to Lemon’s 58. Malone is a real estate agent from New York City, although has a history in media as he studied journalism at Boston College. 

Malone has held a few jobs in media and joined the NBCUniversal Page Program after graduating from college in 2006. His first job was as a production assistant for The Today Show. He also worked as a director of brand partnerships at Billboard from 2013 to 2016.

In 2018 he joined Corcoran Real Estate Group, and began working as a realtor. In 2020, he parted ways with Corcoran and joined Douglas Elliman Real Estate, where he still is today. One of his major sales includes his husband’s $1.5 million Harlem property. 

Don Lemon and Tim Malone’s relationship history 

The pair met in 2015 at Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton and began dating a year later. They made headlines in 2018 when they shared a New Year’s kiss on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Lemon and Malone share two dogs, Boomer and Barkley. In 2019, Malone used their pets to propose to Lemon, engraving messages on their collars that read, “Daddy, will you marry Papa?” The couple are still devoted to their pets, although they have also expressed a desire to have children in the future. 

They attended the TIME100 Gala together in 2023, walking the red carpet, hand in hand, and in matching tuxedos. In 2024, they tied the knot in a ceremony in New York. Pictures and videos shared to their Instagram stories showed several of Lemon’s former CNN co-workers in attendance, particularly Erin Burnett and Dana Bash.

Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.