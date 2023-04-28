Who is Graham Norton’s partner?

Graham Norton is an expert at getting great stories out of guests on his talk show, known worldwide for hosting The Graham Norton Show. Despite this, he very rarely talks about his own life. The host was married last year, but who exactly is Norton’s partner?

Graham was wedded to Scottish director Jonathan McLeod in July last year and the pair were spotted celebrating in Cork where Norton resides. The wedding and subsequent celebration saw a variety of famous faces such as the Scottish singer Lulu, come to perform and show their support.

The 44-year-old Scotsman has continued his work as a director and recently released his first major documentary, My Old School, a film that tells the story of a former classmate of his who convinced school officials he was 16 instead of 30. Norton was seen at the film’s premiere earlier in 2022. He hasn’t given much information on the fine details of their relationship, although they were first spotted together at the end of 2019, so their relationship has been ongoing for over three years.

The host recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed the topic of drag queens, as the talk show host also doubles as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. He gave some great stories about his involvement in the community and his friendship with RuPaul. In true Norton style, his wedding also featured a drag act from drag queen Panti Bliss.

Whilst talking with Meyer, he also spoke briefly about the upcoming Eurovision Contest, which will be hosted in the U.K. for the first time in 25 years. Norton has been the U.K. presenter for the singing contest for almost 15 years.

He kept conversation away from his personal life in his chat with Meyer, which is no wonder, as the star has mentioned how fame has affected his relationships before.