Who is Ida Lundgren? What we know about Dolph Lundgren’s oldest daughter

There was a period in the 1980s where you couldn’t walk into a movie theater without there being a movie with sought-after villian Dolph Lundgren in it. The Swedish actor with the superman body and the Eastern European flavor was a mainstay after he broke out in 1985’s Rocky IV. Lundgren has starred in over 80 films.

While Dolph’s time has passed, there’s another Lundgren making waves and capturing the world’s attention: his daughter Ida Lundgren. So who is she?

Who is Ida Lundgren?

Ida is a model and actress just like her father before her. She appeared in Castle Falls, Command Performance and the Swedish show Gumball 3000 med Erik och Mackan. In Command Performance — a 2009 action thriller that also starred her father — she plays Anna Petrov, the daughter of President Petrov.

Her mother is Dolph’s second wife Anette Qviberg, an interior designer and a fashion stylist. She has a younger sister named Greta who is also a model.

Ida has modeled for agencies like TREND and Wilhelmina and she’s fairly popular on Instagram, where she has almost 200k followers. She’s currently signed to Elite Model Management.

Lundgren was born on April 29, 1996 and she’s 25 years old. She’s five feet, 11 inches tall. Here’s a little background on her modeling career courtesy of her management team.

“Lundgren made her modelling debut in 2017 and soon caught the eye of top agencies such as Elite Model Management, Wilhelmina Models and MiLK Model Management. Today the young fashion icon travels across the world, attending some of the biggest shoots and events and can be closely followed through her popular social media channels.”

Like her father, she’s also trained in martial arts.

“As her father is a 3rd dan black belt in Kyokushin Karate and former European champion, Ida has trained in martial arts from a young age alongside her sister Greta, and is close friends with Jean-Claude Van Damme’s daughter Bianca, whom she can often be seen training with.”

Is Ida Lundgren dating?

It’s not currently known if Ida is currently dating anyone. She’s fairly active on her Instagram page so either she’s not being very public about it or she’s currently single. Either way, it seems like a partner would make an appearance if the relationship was serious enough.

Are Ida Lundgren’s parents still together?

Unfortunately, Dolph and Qviberg got divorced after 17 years of marriage. However, the couple still vacations as a family.