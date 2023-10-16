Who is Ingrid Rinck, wife of wrestler and cable news personality Tyrus?

Many may recognize George “Tyrus” Murdoch for his contribution to the wrestling world, his political commentary on Fox News’ hit show Gutfield!, and a few of his acting projects.

Despite Murdoch’s professional success over the years — wrestling under the name “Brodus Clay” during his WWE years and currently “Tyrus” with the National Wrestling Alliance — little information is known about his wife, fitness mogul Ingrid Rinck.

Who is Tyrus’ wife?

According to GH Gossip, Rinck was born on April 24, 1981, and is a high school graduate. There are limited details regarding the 42-year-old’s early life, including where she was born, her mother’s name, and her professional background. However, the publication provided information surrounding Rinck’s father, Gary Rinck, a former restaurant owner.

To date, it appears that Rinck and her father are still close, so much so that Gary played a massive part in her Sensible Meals company. Where Y’at reports that he helped his daughter start a packaging facility, named Rinck Packaging, during the pandemic to help Sensible Meals, a meal prep service that appears to no longer be in business, and other companies transport their deliveries.

Ingrid Rinck’s personal life

Rinck is a mother of three children, daughter Georgie, whom she welcomed with Murdoch in 2014, and two sons, Rhett and Rock, from a previous relationship. Although the exact ages of the boys are unknown, in recent years, Rinck has shared several of their milestones online, indicating that they are close in age. In May 2021, she revealed that Rock received his first car for his 16th birthday. During that same month, Rinck told her follows that Rhett had graduated from Mandeville High School.

Regarding Rinck’s romantic life, there is little information about her past relationship with the father of her two sons and the entire timeline of her relationship with Murdoch. The only detail released to the general public occurred in April 2020 when Murdoch revealed that he officially gave Rinck “a proposal” years after they had married.

Murdoch, Rinck, and their blended family currently live in Louisiana.

Details about Ingrid Rinck’s career

Rinck’s love for health and wellness began when she was 15 years old after attending a fitness class, according to a past interview with Sophisticated Woman. She also revealed her passion for fitness and helping others catapulted when she became an instructor in the same class one year after joining. Since then, Briefly reports that she has over two decades of fitness training under her belt. Throughout her career, Rinck has obtained many awards and “over 40 certifications.”

It doesn’t stop there. In 2014, Rinck founded Sensible Meals, following Rock’s diagnosis of type 1 diabetes. Cleveland Clinic describes type 1 diabetes as “an autoimmune disease” that hinders individuals’ pancreas from creating insulin. This disease can be managed through daily “synthetic insulin” injections and maintaining a well-balanced diet that keeps the individual’s “blood sugar within a healthy range.”

In the same interview with Sophisticated Woman, Rinck disclosed that after Rock’s diagnosis, she started to meal prep for him and learned more about the importance of food. At that moment, Rinck decided to change her family’s entire diet. During that process, Rinck revealed that she had lost a significant amount of weight, and her close circle began to notice, which ultimately sparked the idea of Sensible Meals. She told the publication:

“They saw my success with portion-controlled meals that I created for my son and wanted me to replicate the meals for them. And that’s how my business started.”

According to its official Twitter page, the average price for Sensible Meals, which includes 15 packaged meals, costs $135 per week.

In a Biz New Orleans article, Rinck shared that, at the time, her Sensible Meals company was worth about eight figures and had over “1200 employees,” many of them women. Years later, in addition to running Sensible Meals, in January 2021, Rinck announced that she was creating The Rinck Routine, a virtual workout class that consists of yoga, Pilates, and dance. According to her Instagram post, each routine is an hour and a half long, and the subscription costs about $150 per month.

On The Rinck Routine’s official website, Rinck shared that she started the virtual workout class because she “was longing to return to her dance and fitness roots.“ Nearly seven months following her announcement, she shared her last social media post about Sensible Meals, indicating that it was when she allegedly closed down the company.

Although the exact reason and timeline of when Sensible Meals went out of business are still being determined, the final upload regarding the company occurred on August 2021 when Rinck promoted a new meal, barbecue brisket and primavera vegetables. Currently, she regularly uploads workout videos for The Rinck Routine on her Instagram page and website, with the most recent occurring on Feb. 23.

In the upload, she explains that with her busy schedules of tackling motherhood and being an entrepreneur, she only gets to exercise one day a week, but despite that, her body falls back in sync immediately after she jumps right back into it.