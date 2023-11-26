Who is Janet Leigh Holden, Eric McCormack’s soon-to-be ex-wife?

Emmy Award-winning Canadian actor Eric McCormack has appeared in a raft of TV shows and films, but is, of course, best known for his critically acclaimed work on Will and Grace. On Wednesday, however, TMZ broke the news that McCormack and his wife, Janet Leigh Holden, are divorcing after more than 26 years of marriage, on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.

Janet has never been much of a public figure and it was only through her marriage to the Will & Grace star that she remained in the media’s eyes. But now as their almost three-decade-long marriage comes to an end, it is time to know who is Janet Leigh Holden.

Janet Holden’s profession brought Eric McCormack into her life

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

As per People, McCormack and Holden met on the set of the CBS Western drama Lonesome Dove: The Series, in which McCormack was a series regular, in 1994. Holden was working on the show as an assistant director. As romances between actors and crew were frowned upon, the pair began a relationship in secret during the show’s first season, before marrying in 1997.

The pair have one child, Finnegan Holden McCormack, who was born in 2002 and is following his parents into the entertainment industry. He is currently involved with both theater clubs and a student-run record label at Northeastern University, where he currently studies, as per Hello! magazine.

Holden continued to work as an assistant director throughout the 1990s, with credits including telefilms such as Angel Flight Down and the 1996 Jennifer Grey vehicle Portraits of a Killer, as well as cinematic features including the 1997 survival film The Edge starring Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin, and the 1997 live-action Leslie Nielsen remake of Mr Magoo, which as per IMDb, appears to be her last project.