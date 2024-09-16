Who is Jay Blades’ wife?

BBC television presenter Jay Blades is having a rough time of it, after concerning allegations turned into harsh police action in mid-September.

The longtime Repair Shop presenter was slapped with a damaging charge after reportedly engaging in abusive behavior toward his estranged wife. On Sept. 13, West Mercia Police charged Blades with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate or family relationship, forcing the BBC favorite to resign from his role as chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University.

Other pursuits, including his work at BBC, could follow, as reports of the charges weigh Blades down. He’s set to appear at Worcester Crown Court later this fall to discuss a plea and engage in a trial preparation hearing. That’s scheduled for Oct. 11, right around one month after he was charged.

Now eyes are turning to the other party involved in Blades’ high-profile legal issues — his estranged wife, and the woman who’s been enduring that “controlling or coercive behavior” for months now. According to court documents, the charges relate to a period more than a year and a half in length, stretching from Jan. 1, 2023 to Sept. 12, 2024, and with Blades officially facing the music, people are curious about what next steps his wife has in store.

Jay Blades’ fitness influencer wife

Blades has only been married to his current wife, popular Instagram fitness influencer Lisa Zbozen, for around two years now. The pair tied the knot in a beachfront ceremony on Nov. 22, 2022, less than two months before his controlling behavior kicked off. They’ve reportedly been estranged for a good portion of their marriage, with Zbozen officially announcing in May of 2024 that their marriage was over. That reportedly kicked off the police investigation, which resulted in the charges Blades currently faces.

Zbozen dedicates much of her time to her work in fitness, both as an influencer and instructor, and via her work running the Wkout fitness app. Her public-facing Instagram for the app is chock-full of images of the content creator doing what she does best, engaging in fitness and encouraging others to follow suit. Her primary Instagram is currently private, but she made a post to the Wkout’s official Instagram addressing the split, and the charges her husband is currently facing.

Admitting that she’s “still really raw,” Zbozen explains that her marriage was abusive for “a long time” before she left, and admits that she’s feeling a lot of emotions as her husband faces legal consequences. “The world got the best parts of my husband, & over time, I got a whole lot of everything else,” she wrote, and emphasized that she hoped her decision to speak out would save other women from a similar situation. She ended on a powerful note, adding that “Whoever you are, whatever your status, nothing gives you the right to put your hands on another person.”

It seems Zbozen and Blades won’t be married for much longer, but any pending divorce will likely have to wait until Blades’ other legal issues have been addressed.

