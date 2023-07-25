Who is Jeffrey ‘J’ Cyrus, Doja Cat’s controversial boyfriend?

Doja Cat and her new boyfriend Jeffrey ‘J’ Cryus were first spotted together in November of 2022, according to Daily Mail. J Cyrus is a comedian and musician who got his start on Vine, and now produces YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok content. Neither of the pair has commented publicly on their relationship, but they have been seen vacationing together in Cabo, Mexico, and attending events together in Las Angeles.

Fans don’t seem to be entirely on board with the couple, as fans have been quick to remind Doja of Cyrus’s problematic history. One fan even brought forward a now-deleted tweet of Cyrus’s seemingly apologizing for taking advantage of women he was close to. The 2020 Tweet was in response to sexual assault allegations that he apparently tried to squelch through his position as a Twitch moderator.

just so we are clear, this is the same man. i don’t want any confusion here. this is a literal predator. fuck j cyrus and anyone who associates with him! https://t.co/bMguNezmMC pic.twitter.com/hy02WEZXzv — hey, it’s em and i’m touchin grass 🖤 (@emyren_) June 9, 2023

According to Evening Standard, some records on Twitter report that up to 20 women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against J Cyrus. But Doja Cat has ignored any efforts her fans have made to bring his past actions to her attention — in fact, she has been known to block anyone who spreads stories of racism and sexual assault about her rumored beau.

Doja Cat goes off on fan who called her out for dating her alleged racist white streamer boyfriend J. Cyrus who was accused of abusing multiple women:



“I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER… pic.twitter.com/s2NkQSrMBL — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 20, 2023

Even aside from her controversial relationship, Doja has been creating a divide between herself and her fans. When she learned that her fans had started calling themselves “Kittenz” as a fan name (Much like “Swifties” or “Barbs”), she responded that anyone who called themselves that needed to get off of their phone and get a job.

Needless to say, many fans have found themselves unfollowing (or even being blocked by) Doja Cat due to her aggression towards her fans, and refusal to acknowledge her rumored boyfriend’s history. Neither Doja nor J Cryus has addressed commentary or allegations about these issues, despite all of the viral conversation happening online.