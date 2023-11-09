Who is Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller, and how long have they been dating?

The 'Alias' star tends to keep her current relationship more secret than one of Sydney Bristow's missions.

Ever since she first blasted onto screens in the late 1990s there’s been as much interest in Jennifer Garner‘s love life as her acting career. That may be because the 13 Going on 30 star had a habit of getting together with her co-stars, though these days Garner is dating someone less in the limelight: businessman John Miller.

Garner has been married twice before, first to her Felicity co-star Scott Foley from 2000 to 2003 and then, more famously, to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018, after the pair got to know each other on 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil. She similarly briefly dated fellow Alias alum Michael Vartan from 2003 to 2004. But enough about Garner’s past, who is her current beau, Miller?

Who is John Miller? His relationship with Jennifer Garner explained

Following the finalizing of her divorce from Affleck, Garner — who shares three children with the aforementioned Batman star; Violet (b. 2005), Seraphina (b. 2009), and Samuel (b. 2012) — started dating John Miller. Also known as John C. Miller, he is currently serving as the CEO for CaliBurger, part of Pasadena-based tech company, CaliGroup.

Born in 1978, Miller is six years younger than Garner, who was born in 1972. He was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell from 2005 to 2011 and he has two children of his own. There has often been intense speculation about the status of his romance with Garner, as the pair are known to like to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. However, they were spotted together, in a rare moment of PDA, while holding hands on a walk in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 4 2023 (see above).

Although the pair are going strong now, they had a brief temporary break-up two years into their romance in early 2020 but were reunited in April 2021 and have been together ever since. If anyone’s wondering if Garner could be preparing to walk down the aisle a third time, though, the soon-to-be Deadpool 3 star has already poured cold water on those rumors:

“I don’t know. I’m so far from it and I don’t know that marriage would need to be a part…I mean I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it. I’m good.”

Here’s hoping Garner and Miller go the distance.