Who is Jing Lisu from ‘Heart of Stone’ and where have you seen her before?

Gal Gadot’s made the move from superhero blockbuster to spy thriller, and it seems to be working out for her.

She’s shifting from super hero to super spy in her latest release, and Heart of Stone has potential to be one of her best releases yet. She’s joined by a number of talented stars, including Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Jamie Dornan, RRR‘s Alia Bhatt, and Death on the Nile‘s Sophie Okonedo. Even in such illustrious company, however, one name is stirring up more interest than any other, as people gush over the talented Jing Lisu.

Who is Jing Lisu?

Jing Lisu is far from the most well-known name to appear in Heart of Stone, but that might change with the film’s official release on Netflix. Lisu is among the flick’s more recent stars, with just a handful of appearances proceeding her spot among the film’s stacked cast, but new viewers are already rushing to join her fan club.

That’s largely due to Lisu’s undeniable charm in the film, and across television and film appearances. The 38-year-old was born in Shanghai, but by the age of five was making the transition to the U.K. From there, she collected several degrees, and — in 2012 — earned her breakout role in British medical drama Holby City.

The show launched Lisu into a career in the spotlight, and she’s been thriving ever since. In between roles on television and film, she somehow finds time to hone her comedic skills and host the Chinese New Year celebrations in Trafalgar Square. These days, she’s too busy with her work on the big and small screen to find time for much else, but that’s great news for the star’s incoming fans.

Jing Lisu’s previous roles

Image via SAS: Red Notice

People with an eye on British television have almost certainly seen Lisu before, but the rest of us might need a fresh introduction. She’s appeared in several major projects over the years, with lengthy stints on the aforementioned Holby City as well as Bob the Builder and Zapped, but her introduction to worldwide audiences took awhile. She first broke onto the scene in 2012, but it wasn’t until 2015’s Survivor that she really started to break into the mainstream. Her status as a star was cemented a few years later, with 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians and SAS: Red Notice, and the rest, as they say, is history.

With her appearance in Heart of Stone, Lisu is simply reminding audiences of how much we’d like to see more of her. And — in great news for fans — more Lisu appearances are slated for the future. Following Heart of Stone Lisu is poised to appear in 2024’s Argylle, another spy thriller featuring Lisu alongside Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Samuel L. Jackson.