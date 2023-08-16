Who is Johnnie Garcia, the Casa Amor bombshell making waves in the ‘Love Island: USA’ villa?

One of Love Island USA‘s strongest couples of season five officially crumbled to pieces thanks to a hot new bombshell: Johnnie Garcia.

It seemed to be smooth sailing for Kassy Castillo and Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio prior to Love Island‘s infamous Casa Amor twist with the pair gearing up to become an exclusive couple as soon as they were reunited. However, after Johnnie entered the villa during the Casa Amor week, she quickly turned Leo’s head.

Following a few steamy conversations during the day, Leo asked to share a bed with the brand-new islander, and that is where things went awry…

While away at Casa Amor, the girls received a video message that showcased tons of behind-the-scenes secrets about what was going on back at the villa, and it was revealed that Leo and Johnnie had slept together (not in The Hideaway, but in the bedroom with all of the other islanders).

Given that she had been casually exploring a relationship with the ultra-tatted hunk Matia Marcantuoni at Casa Amor, Kassy coupled up with Matia and brought him back to the villa, ultimately proving to Leo that their relationship was done once and for all.

Did you hear her speech as soon as she saw Leo’s face? Kassy is truly a bad b***h.

Throughout this whole fiasco, one islander is getting a bad rep for wanting to experience Love Island to the fullest, and that is the one and only Johnnie Garcia — no woman should be shamed for trying to build a genuine connection, fair and square!

While her edit on the show has been focused on nothing but her hookup with Leo, we took a deep dive to find out who Johnnie really is beyond her controversial Love Island: USA experience.

What you should know about Love Island USA‘s Johnnie Garcia

Based on her Instagram profile, which has amassed nearly 10,000 followers, it is clear that one of Johnnie’s favorite hobbies is traveling. She’s hit cities all over the United States, despite residing full-time in Chandler, Arizona.

As of late, the 25-year-old has traveled to quite a few different locations, from Nashville to New Orleans to Laguna Beach and beyond.

Based on her Instagram photos in these various cities, it is clear Johnnie is an adventure-lover as well, consistently hitting the beach, horseback riding, partying, and more — she definitely knows how to have a good time!

As for her career, Johnnie revealed to her fellow islanders that she is an artist, making and selling rugs online — with a few glimpses into her work on her Instagram profile, it is clear she is extremely talented!

At the end of last night’s episode, where the islanders participated in a very telling movie night, it is evident that Leonardo can’t seem to make up his mind as to with whom he’d rather pursue a relationship: Kassy or Johnnie.

The episode ended on the ultimate cliffhanger, so be sure to tune in to see Leonardo (hopefully) come to a decision. New episodes air on Peacock at 9pm ET/6pm PT.