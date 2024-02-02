Who is Kate Quigley and what did she say about Darius Rucker’s arrest?

Darius Rucker, lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2024, near Nashville on misdemeanor drug charges. Rucker’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Quigley, wasted no time telling us her thoughts on what happened.

Rucker’s band, Hootie & the Blowfish, took a break in 2008 and reunited in 2019, but for the most part, Rucker’s now more well-known as a country music solo artist, while his band remains on hiatus. In 2020, Rucker divorced his wife of 20 years, Beth Leonard, and around that same time, Rucker briefly dated Quigley.

As news of Rucker’s arrest spread online, Quigley made two posts on X referring to Rucker — one she deleted, the other she didn’t. All combined, they suggest that whatever happened between Rucker and Quigley, things didn’t seem to end amicably.

Kate Quigley’s a comedian

Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma. ♥ — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) February 2, 2024 via Kate Quigley/X

Kate Quigley’s a comedian. And referring to Rucker’s arrest, she wrote on X, “Yes. I’ve heard. All I can say is Karma.” She also shared a bikini snap of herself captioned, “Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma,” but that post was later deleted, NBC News reported. Not, however, before TMZ grabbed a screenshot. So what could have happened between Rucker and his ex-girlfriend to cause such ill-will?

In the comments, someone responded to Quigley’s Rucker post: “Didn’t you overdose? Guess that was karma too,” referring to an incident in 2021 when Quigley and four other comedians overdosed on cocaine-laced fentanyl. Three died, and Quigley survived, TMZ reported that year. After Quigley’s overdose, Rucker told TMZ they were no longer together, and Quigley shot back on X (then Twitter) that he should mind his own business.

Rucker was released on bail

According to NBC News, Rucker was arrested and charged with two counts of simple possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance, and one count of violation of Tennessee vehicle registration law, and he was later released on $10,500 bail. The authorities did not say what substance Rucker had in his possession or the circumstances of his arrest. Rucker is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to his attorney.