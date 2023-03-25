Who is Killa in ‘John Wick 4?’ Scott Adkins’ character, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for John Wick 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 just released in theaters on Friday and is killing it with an 8.5/10 IMDb score and a 95% Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer rating. What potential viewers would like to know before they go to see the movie concerns the part Scott Adkins plays, Killa.

Keanu Reeves is kicking and shooting his way through the bad guys again as the bounty on his head keeps getting bigger and more enticing for anyone who wants to get that money. So he has to take the fight straight to the top – to the High Table, the syndicate of organized crime with seats for its powerful leaders who provide oversight. His travels from New York to Morocco, and Paris to Berlin, to find these powerful leaders and bring him face-to-face with Killa.

Played by Scott Adkins, Killa is a huge man stuffed into a suit who likes to laugh excessively out of a mouth filled with gold teeth. As The John Wick Wiki explains, he’s the big guy of the High Table franchise in Germany and obviously, he’s out to get John Wick himself as he says to Caine and Tracker about it, “So you want to kill him, you want to kill him, I want to kill him.” However, that’s as far as the Wiki will get anyone for now until of course, the spoilers become common knowledge so that they aren’t ruining anything for anyone.

Photo via Lionsgate

Dexerto offers further information, quoting what Scott Adkins had to say about the character, “Killa was once a feared and revered assassin, but obviously, he’s let himself go.” The article goes on to explain that the character is based on the classic Casablanca character Signor Ferrari who offers to buy Café Américain from Rick Blaine, played by Humphrey Bogart.

Adkins is not a small man in any way, shape, or form. He is a well-conditioned man who is about 5’10” and weighs about 176 lbs. according to Celebrity Inside. So, the fun part about the role was when he had to gear up in a fat suit and move about like that. It was quite the challenge for the martial arts expert who is mainly known for his role as Yuri Boyka, a Russian fighter who comes out of prison to fight underground in Kyiv and Ukraine in the Undisputed franchise. He’s also known for playing Mike Fallon in Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday in 2022 and Cain Burgess in Avengement in 2019.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently out in theaters.