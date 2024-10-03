Whether it was through Roots, Reading Rainbow or Star Trek: The Next Generation, LeVar Burton irrevocably shaped television history, and built a generation-spanning fan base around the world. It’s no surprise that the nearly 70-year-old holds a special place in many hearts, but there’s only one woman who has ever held his.

Just as wholesome as his image has led us to believe, Burton has been loyally married to his beautiful wife, Stephanie Cozart Burton, for 32 years and counting. And the couple is just as cute as the day they married, on October 3, 1992.

Who is LeVar Burton’s wife, Stephanie Cozart Burton?

image via X.com

Cozart-Burton might be a makeup artist by trade, but according to her husband, she is “a goddess” in day to day life. The pair met on the set of in Roots: The Gift, while Burton was starring as Kunta Kinte and Fiddler. Cozart was working behind the scenes as a makeup artist, and lured Burton in with her amazing sense of humor.

Burton told the Serial Optimist in 2013, “She’s hysterical. She’s got a wicked sense of humor, also, very morbid.”

The couple dated for four years before tying the knot in 1992. A viral picture of their nuptials shows the adorable lovebirds surrounded by the cast of The Next Generation, which ended in May, several months prior. Two years later, they brought their only child, daughter Michaela “Mica” Burton, into the world.

Being an actor’s wife is no easy feat, as Buton himself admits, “I had to be away from home at certain times. I tried not to be gone for anything really important. There were and have been times that I had to miss something and I can never get that back.”

But for every transgression came forgiveness. The couple seems just as smitten as they were when they first married. “Stephanie is a goddess. Fiercely intelligent, stunning to look at. INTENSE in her energy. She’s a goddess. I married a goddess,” Burton has gushed over his wife.

In addition to their lovely daughter, the pair usually has a four-legged companion around. Burton is a dog lover, and it seems his wife is just as obsessed with their precious little pooch, who regularly makes an appearance in her posts.

After their daughter left the nest, Burton admitted they were “trying to remember the romance,” and “rediscover one another.” It seems they were able to do just that.

For Burton’s 66 birthday, which Cozart described as his “SEXTY SIX,” she shared the sweetest Instagram post.

And Burton is just as loving as his wife. On their 32-wedding anniversary, he took to X.com to shout out his love, declaring Cozart, “The best decision of my life,” and sharing the now iconic photo from their star laden wedding.

32 years ago today I made the best decision of my life and married ⁦⁦@StephanieCozart⁩. Happy Anniversary, Sweetie. Even though we are on opposite sides of the country today our love endures! ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/2m5p62LfCp — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) October 3, 2024

Cozart responded, writing, “And I’m happy to be on the ride.”

The pair have been writing absolutely adorable message to one another on social media for years. The couple happens to share an anniversary with Barack and Michelle Obama, and always make sure to shout out the power couple on their special day.

Cozart pursued her career throughout their marriage and has a long list of projects. She’s worked on Cougar Town, In Living Color, Roots, Reading Rainbow, and The Talk. She was nominated for the Outstanding Makeup award 6 times while working on The Talk. As of 2024, she can be found on the set of Who’s Line is it Anyway?

