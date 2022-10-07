Who is Malcolm McRae? A timeline of his relationship with Anya Taylor-Joy

The relationship between Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy is a fascinating one as the couple has mostly been able to avoid the prying eyes of the press, but recent developments have led to the pair’s status becoming much more public, confirming several long-held suspicions about the couple.

If you’re confused about how this pair suddenly became linked, here is everything you need to know about Malcolm McRae and his relationship with Anya Taylor-Joy.

Who is Malcolm McRae?

Malcolm McRae is a 28-year-old musician and actor. He’s appeared in several films, most notably taking the role of Gene Grady in the highly-praised short film How’dy! in 2020. However, his main focus is his music career, being part of the two-person group More*. The second member is Kane Ritchotte, who music fans will know as one-half of the legendary rock band Portugal. The Man.

Last year, they released part one of a two-part EP entitled 1/2, which got positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

What is the timeline of Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy’s relationship?

McRae and Taylor-Joy’s exact relationship timeline is hard to pin down as both are very private people, rarely talking about their personal or romantic lives during interviews or other appearances.

However, the pair were first linked in May 2021, when they were seen sharing an intimate moment in New York, hours before Taylor-Joy was scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live. While they didn’t publicly confirm anything at the time, many believed that Taylor-Joy was referring to McRae in an interview with Elle when she said:

“My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot.”

In June 2022, the rumors intensified when Taylor-Joy was seen wearing a wedding ring while walking around Sydney, Australia. Then in July 2022, various press outlets confirmed that the pair had quickly and secretly wed between projects and that Malcolm McRae had basically moved into Taylor-Joy’s home. So it feels fairly safe to assume that the relationship is official.