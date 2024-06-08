Who is Miss Alabama 2024 beauty pageant winner Sara Milliken and why is she being targeted by trolls?

In the world of beauty pageants, a new crowning is typically a moment of celebration. Sadly, Sara Milliken’s victory in the Miss Alabama 2024 has been overshadowed by a wave of online criticism.

Sara Milliken, a 23-year-old plus-size model from Atmore, Alabama, was crowned Miss Alabama 2024 at the National American Miss (NAM) pageant over Memorial Day weekend. Her journey to this achievement was not an easy one. Milliken first answered the NAM pageant’s open call for contestants eight years ago and competed twice without placing before finally winning the crown in her third attempt in 2024.

Milliken’s victory is particularly significant given the NAM pageant’s mission to promote positive self-image and natural beauty. Unlike other beauty competitions, NAM emphasizes personal development, community service, and self-confidence over physical appearance. Contestants must participate in on-stage interviews, volunteer work, and resume preparation, making it a unique platform for young women to showcase their inner qualities and aspirations.

Unfortunately, despite the inclusive and empowering nature of the NAM pageant, Milliken’s win has sparked a significant amount of online backlash.

Why are trolls harassing Sara Milliken, Miss Alabama 2024?

The primary reason behind Sara being targeted by online trolls and derogatory remarks is her plus-size figure, which deviates from the traditional beauty standards often associated with pageantry. Critics argue that her win promotes an unhealthy lifestyle – despite having no access to her medical records or understanding of her personal health. This criticism reflects broader societal issues related to body image and the stigmatization of plus-size individuals.

The backlash was also exacerbated by the confusion between different pageant systems. After a Facebook post about her victory went viral, there was a flood of hateful comments. Many of these comments came from individuals who mistakenly believed Milliken had won the Miss USA pageant, which has standards and expectations different from those of NAM. In short, many commenters failed to recognize that the NAM pageant prioritizes personal development and self-confidence over physical appearance, leading to misplaced criticism based on other pageants like Miss USA.

But instead of feeling demoralized or lashing out, Milliken has responded to the trolls with grace and resilience. In interviews, she emphasized the importance of kindness and the potential harm cyberbullying can cause. She has also highlighted the positive support she has received from many people, which has helped her stay focused on her goals. In her Instagram, she has admitted that she feels “overwhelmed” and instead of continuing to expose herself to the toxicity out there, she will focus on her mental health.

“To my Friends, Family, Supporters, and NAMily- I feel it is important to tell you all that I am ok. I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say I have not allowed others to steal my sunshine. However, I am overwhelmed. I feel anxious just thinking about how big this story has gotten. There is truly nothing that can prepare you for the things I have faced over the last few days. That is why I think it is so important for me to continue to prioritize my mental wellbeing over the next few days. I know this to shall pass. We will be back to “normal” soon!”

While facing online trolls can break anyone’s spirit, Milliken has used her platform to advocate for body positivity and mental health awareness. That is another reason she deserves her crown since it reflects her shining personality.

