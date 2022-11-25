Who is Nick Jonas married to? Everything to know about the star’s relationship

Nick Jonas has been in the public eye for over a decade thanks to his musical career, with him one of the biggest Disney stars of his era. Part of the brotherly Jonas Brothers Band, Nick has remained as a major player in gossip media.

He’s arguably had the most successful career of the brothers since their Disney days, with him continuing to make music in between their hiatus. His personal life has also remained in gossip media speculation for years, and many are wondering who he is married to and their history.

Who is Nick Jonas’ wife?

Following relationships with Miley Cyrus, Delta Goodrem, and Selena Gomez, the Jonas brother entered a relationship with a famed Indian actress. In May 2018 he began dating Priyanka Chopra, before proposing to her just two months later.

Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid actresses and is a pop culture icon in her native country. Over the last five years, she’s begun to appear in major Hollywood productions, including Baywatch, The White Tiger, and most notably, The Matrix Resurrections. The 40-year-old got married to Jonas in Dec. 2018 in Umaid Bhawan Palace.

2022 saw even bigger news for Jonas and Chopra with them seeing the birth of their first child together, following a surrogacy. Following marriage, Chopra officially changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The former Miss World contestant has been a major advocate for social change in India and abroad, with her raising $1 million for oxygen supplies and COVID-19 care centers and vaccination.