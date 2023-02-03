Who is Nick Offerman’s wife, Megan Mullally?

After his phenomenal performance in episode 3 of HBO’s hit drama, The Last of Us as Bill, a performance fans are going wild for, some fans may be surprised to learn of Nick Offerman’s longtime wife Megan Mullally.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Who is Megan Mullally?

Born in 1958, Mullally began acting in college. After starring in some school productions, she was offered several acting opportunities and dropped out to pursue them. While she landed various bit parts in television shows like Frasier, Seinfeld, Just Shoot Me and 3rd Rock From the Sun, Mullally was struggling to make ends meet. At what she says was one of her darkest hours, Mullally was cast as a main character in Murder, She Wrote, which the actor still says is one of her favorite shoots.

Later that year, she was cast as Karen Walker in Will and Grace, her most well known project. Her ongoing role has earned her 2 Emmys and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. The role pushed her to stardom and landed her a guest spot on SNL, as well as several commercial deals.

Mullally also finds consistent work as a voice actor. She plays Aunt Gayle, Linda Belcher’s eccentric younger sister, in Bob’s Burgers as well as several other temporary characters. She and husband Offerman play alongside one another in The Great North, with Offerman playing Beef, the single patriarch of the series. Even in animated form, the couple can’t help but fall in love, with Mullally’s character, Alison, heavily infatuated with Beef.

The duo have acted alongside one another on screen as well. Mullally plays Tammy-Two, Ron Swanson’s crazy ex-wife in Parks and Rec. Offerman describes working with his wife like, “a two-fisted weapon, battering comedy in the audience’s face.” They also performed together in the indie film The Kings of Summer.



The couple has also written a book — The Greatest Love Story Ever Told — which is a collection of conversations and anecdotes about how their romance began and how it continues to flourish.