Who is Post Malone’s Girlfriend?

One of the most popular musicians of his generation, Post Malone has had multiple songs reaching No.1 on the Billboard charts, including the hit songs “Circles” and “Sunflower”. This success among younger and older generations has cemented his status as one of the biggest pop stars of recent years.

Also known by his birth name, Austin Richard Post, the singer has never strayed away from publicly going out with his partners, letting every fan know exactly who he’s been seeing; that is, until recently. While The “Sunflower” singer has shown up with his love interests in public, however, he has still managed to keep a low profile when it comes to the dating scene. His past relationships include celebrities in the spotlight, as well as your average Jane Doe.

On that note, here is a brief summary of Post Malone’s past links! His longest relationship was with Ashlen Diaz, with whom he openly admitted to having issues with reconciling their time together on “The Breakfast Club” back in 2017. The couple dated for 3 years and it seems to be the singer’s longest relationship since starting his career.

Since then, the singer has reportedly had a small number of short-term flings with a few known celebrities, including the model Kano Shimpo in 2019 and MLMA in 2020, a Korean singer and visual artist, none of which seem to have lasted very long and seem to have been taken more casually.

MLMA X Post Malone pic.twitter.com/QQYp3fAieK — Culture (@cltrxx) October 26, 2020

Who is Post Malone dating now?

Although the true identity of Post Malone’s girlfriend is unknown, some fans have done some research and speculated on who is might be. Believed to be named Jamie, the singer and his new beau have been spotted a few times together publicly.

@PostMalone shopping with his girlfriend in West Hollywood 👀 pic.twitter.com/BhVR1Tjptq — postygoat (@GoatPosty) January 7, 2021

Details of this newfound romance are still very thin on the ground and not much is known as of yet, but Post Malone has confirmed to TMZ that they are expecting soon. Even though his new girlfriend isn’t someone who appears to be in the spotlight, the two of them have seemingly celebrated the pregnancy with a few friends and close family.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” Post told TMZ.

This year seems to hold a lot ahead for the singer, considering that not only has he found his person and is expecting a baby very soon, but he has also released a new album entitled “Twelve Carat Toothache” on June 3rd. Post Malone’s new album can be found on the usual platforms.