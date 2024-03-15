Who is Rose Hanbury’s husband?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard about the recent conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton. Internet sleuthing has reached an all-time high as fans of celebrity culture try to find out what has happened to her.

Recommended Videos

We all hope the Princess of Wales is safe and sound, but it’s hard to ignore the odd occurrence of her alleged disappearance. Back in January, Middleton reportedly was admitted to the hospital for planned abdominal surgery and the public has not seen her since. That, coupled with the fact that Kensington Palace released a doctored photo of the Princess does not inspire confidence.

Rumors have been swirling about Prince William’s alleged affair with Lady Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondele, since 2019, but now they have hit a fever pitch. With the Princess out of the spotlight and the Palace being typically tight-lipped about the situation, the gossip mill is zeroing in on the Marchioness. Lady Rose Hanbury also happens to be married, adding even more fuel to these cheating rumors.

Who is Lady Rose Hanbury’s husband, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley?

William and Kate’s inner circle includes many lords and ladies, including the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. David Cholmondeley, also known as the former Earl of Rocksavage, is a filmmaker two decades his wife’s senior. The two got engaged in 2009, which was followed quickly by a wedding and pregnancy. As of this writing, the married couple have three children, twins Alexander Hugh George and Oliver Timothy George, and a daughter, Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley.

The Marquess has been in the light of the Royal Family for quite some time. After the death of his father in 1990, he inherited the title of Marquess of Cholmondeley’s as well as the title of Great Lord Chamberlain. Having the latter title means that you carry out many duties during coronations and serving the monarch. His monarch was Queen Elizabeth II, and his title of Great Lord Chamberlain changed hands upon her death, as is the custom.

Even so, the Marquess has had a role as a close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Cholmondeley’s attended William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, and are considered close personal friends. This fact is most likely what led to the rumors that Prince William and Lady Rose Hanbury are involved in an affair, even leading to gossip that he is the father of one of her children. The palace continues to contend that these are baseless accusations, though there are still many theories in circulation about the circumstances of Kate’s whereabouts.