Who is Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend, Benny Blanco?

Move aside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, there’s a new celebrity couple in town: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Chances are, you’re familiar with Gomez — um, hello, Only Murders in the Building — but Blanco, maybe not so much. Here’s what you need to know about the new man at Gomez’s side.

News that Gomez and Blanco are together was confirmed by Gomez herself. On a Gomez Instagram fan page, with a picture of them together, Gomez posted: “He is my absolute everything in my heart” — seems serious.

And in case there was any doubt, Gomez also posted “facts” on another Instagram fan account sharing the news.

As mentioned, Gomez is an actress, but she’s also a musician — her last album, Rare, came out in 2020. In August 2023, she dropped a new song, Single Soon, off a much-anticipated new album, SG3, reportedly in the works, according to Variety.

And therein lies a clue as to what Gomez has in common with her new beau.

Benny Blanco is a music producer

Benny Blanco — real name Benjamin Joseph Levin — is a 35-year-old award-winning record producer, songwriter, label founder, and singer who Selena Gomez, 31, has worked with in the past. Blanco produced Gomez’s new track, Single Soon — based on that title, could things have been heating up even then?

Gomez and Blanco also worked together in 2019 on the Gomez song, “I Can’t Get Enough” — that’s him dancing in the teddy bear costume in the video.

Image via Benny Blanco/YouTube

Gomez aside, Blanco’s a player in the music industry who has worked with other a-listers like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, and Rihanna, among others, according to People.

The Gomez-Blanco relationship controversy

Not everyone congratulated Selena Gomez on her newfound love. As several people commented on Instagram, Benny Blanco seemed to suggest that Gomez’s music was “cookie cutter” on the Zach Sang Show in 2020.

He never mentioned Gomez by name, but he did call out singers who put their music second to things like brand endorsements, and Gomez had recently launched her makeup line.

In response to comments questioning her choice of men, Gomez wrote in the comments section, referring to Blanco, ” … [H]e’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

And, elsewhere, “… [T]hen why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

Gomez also followed up her fan account comments, among other posts, about Blanco with an Instagram story showing off her fat new “B” diamond ring.

Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram

It seems like Selena’s happy, so let’s give the new couple some privacy.