Who is ‘Southern Charm’ star Thomas Ravenel? The politician’s net worth, age, job, relationship, and social media, explained

Reality television is the thing to watch right now, with literally hundreds of various spins on the classic reality formula taking over television schedules.

There’s a fit for literally anyone out there, if you know where to look. Take Southern Charm, a reality show that offers up a Real Housewives-like formula, but with a southern twist. The show follows the lives, both personal and professional, of a group of South Carolina socialites. It’s got a bit more history and culture woven into its format than the more vapid Real Housewives offerings, but its formula is similar enough to entice the franchise’s massive fanbase.

The series has followed a range of people over its nine season run. Thomas Ravenel hasn’t been a main cast member for several seasons now, but he never stopped being a fan favorite. His guest appearances are the highlight of more recent seasons for many fans, who can’t help but obsess over the controversial politician.

Who is Thomas Ravenel, and what does he do for a living?

Image via Bravo

Of all the people who appear on Southern Charm, Ravenel easily boasts the most name recognition. That’s due more to his father’s influence than his own, but Ravenel has plenty of claims to fame in his own history.

His father was the first to make the Ravenel name known, however. Arthur Ravenel Jr. served as Representative for South Carolina between 1987 to 1995, serving four separate terms. His political career clearly inspired his son, who’s attempted to follow in his father’s footsteps on several occasions. He’s yet to actually cinch a position in the Senate, but he’s run on several occasions. He first added his name to the ballot in 2004, later became South Carolina Treasurer, and eventually ran for the Senate again in 2014.

Ravenel’s been the subject of several controversies over the years, the most notable of which being the rise of allegations of assault and battery in 2018. Ravenel pled guilty to the charges — for third-degree assault and battery — and paid a fine, along with a hefty settlement payout to a charity of his victim’s choice. That’s on top of his 2008 drug charges, for which he was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

Ravenel was cast in Southern Charm in 2014, and appeared in its first five seasons as a main cast member. He then departed the show for its sixth season, and returned as a guest for season 7. He doesn’t appear to have a typical day job, instead spending the bulk of his time focused on his political campaigns, scandals, and family. Don’t worry though, he’s not hurting for money — between his family legacy and that Southern Charm cash, he’s doing just fine.

Thomas Ravenel’s net worth

Image via Bravo

Even without a typical day job, Ravenel is still worth a good few million. His previous work as a treasurer and reality television star, along with likely some leftover money from his parents, leaves the politician with a nice tidy net worth. He’s got a bank account more than $6 million deep, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which gives Ravenel the flexibility to avoid the typical work schedule that bogs so many of us down.

How old is Thomas Ravenel?

Ravenel was one of the older cast members on Southern Charm during his tenure on the show, joining the largely 30s to 40s cast in his late 50s. Nowadays, he’s edging into his 60s, at 61 years old.

Thomas Ravenel’s family and relationships

Image via Bravo

Ravenel has yet to be married, but he’s enjoyed several lengthy relationships. He even shares children with two of his ex-girlfriends. His first two children are shared with fellow Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis, who welcomed their first — a daughter named Kensington — in 2014, and their second — a boy named St. Julien Rembert — in late 2015.

The two are no longer an item, and in 2020 Ravenel welcomed another child into the world with a different ex. The controversial politician welcomed child #3, another son, with Heather Mascoe in 2020. He isn’t involved with either of his childrens’ mothers anymore, but he does seem to have some involvement in the lives of his children.

Thomas Ravenel’s social media

Despite the controversies and scandals that weighted down his political career, Ravenel keeps his social media pages active. He doesn’t share overly much on Instagram, where he boasts only 21,100 followers, but the occasional video or gallery lets his fans in on the 61-year-old’s life.

He’s much more active over on Twitter, where he frequently shares his political, pro-Trump opinions to his 87,500 followers.