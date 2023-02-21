Who is Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri engaged to? About Chef Ian Hock and their relationship

Actress and digital content creator Eva Amurri has announced her engagement to her partner of two years, Ian Hock, via Instagram yesterday. The daughter of award-winning actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri shared photos of herself and her fiancé posing with the shimmering engagement ring in Paris. But who is exactly Ian Hock and what do we know about the couple’s relationship?

Eva and Ian began dating in January 2021 after meeting some time before that at a restaurant. Since then, their relationship has flourished; Amurri shares details regarding her life on her blog, Happily Eva After. Although, she hasn’t gone into too much detail regarding her romantic relationship with Ian. It seems that he has formed a bond with her three children, whom Amurri had from a previous marriage to former soccer player, Kyle Martino.

Hock was born in 1984; his height is 6ft 4in. He makes a decent wage from his work as a chef, although not much is known about his net worth. We’ll assume it’s not as much as his fiancée’s, which currently stands at $3 million.

According to Hock’s Linkedin profile, he has worked as a freelance web developer and designer as well as having a degree in English Language and Literature. He currently works as a chef at a New York restaurant and previously worked as a baker in Connecticut. One look at his Instagram will prove how passionate he is about cooking, as aside from his fiancée, the profile is filled with mouth-watering meals.

Eva wrote a little about how important the moment was in the Instagram post: “Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us.” Followers also showed their support and celebrated the couple’s engagement in the comments.