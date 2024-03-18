Who is ‘The Walking Dead’ star Danai Gurira’s husband?

The Walking Dead franchise is gaining new life, following years of slowly spiraling quality, via The Ones Who Live. The original franchise eventually became a self-fulfilling property, as it beat a dead horse back to life several times over, but it seems The Ones Who Live is exactly the refresh the franchise needed.

Recommended Videos

Much of the success behind The Ones Who Live can be attributed to the unmatched talent of its two leading stars: Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who play Rick and Michonne, respectively. The Ones Who Live follows the pair of ever-popular characters as they brave a million dangers in hopes of seeing one another again, and it’s being lauded as the first good Walking Dead project since early seasons of the original. It’s earning high reviews from critics and fans alike, and much of the praise it earns is heaped on Lincoln and Gurira, whose gripping and emotional performances serve as the heart and soul of the series.

Gurira, in particular, has had a great few years, between her continued presence as the best part of The Walking Dead franchise and her run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She plays Okoye across several MCU releases, alongside her stellar portrayal of Michonne, and the clear talent she brings to every project she touches is urging fans to dig into each and every aspect of her life, from upcoming projects and anticipated releases to her home life, husband, and family.

Is Danai Gurira married?

Early seasons of The Walking Dead sported plenty of talent, but by the time the series wrapped its final episode, there was a notable dip in quality. Even as stars like Gurira sought to maintain the heart and intrigue that made the series so interesting in the first place, some wild story decisions, paired with the well of ideas running dry, led many fans to celebrate the end of the series. It wasn’t perfect, particularly at the end, but at least it carried things through to a satisfying conclusion.

That conclusion left several questions unanswered, however, and The Ones Who Live seeks to tie those loose ends up with a tidy, blood-covered bow. It also puts a longstanding and beloved romance at the core of its story, as Rick and Michonne fight against impossible odds to find one another again. That romance briefly stoked fan speculation of a real-life relationship between Lincoln and Gurira, but those were quickly quieted when Lincoln’s relationship history was explored.

Lincoln was a taken man long before he sauntered onto the Walking Dead set. He’s been married to his longtime wife, Gael Anderson, since 2006, and the pair seem utterly in love. They share two children between them, and no amount of on-screen romance is going to turn Lincoln away from his bride.

Which leaves questions abut Gurira’s relationship to explore. Unlike Lincoln, the 46-year-old Zimbabwean-American actress appears to be single, and perfectly content with her freedom. Guiria’s always kept her private life to herself, and that’s not changing just because she’s a household name. Her renewed popularity may lead to more questions, but that doesn’t guarantee answers.

Gurira has an absolute right to privacy, but it doesn’t seem like there’s much to hide in the romantic area of her life. It seems Gurira is single at the moment, and she’s never expressed a desire to get married or settle down. With a thriving career and exponentially growing fanbase, I imagine she finds plenty to fill her time with — hubby or no hubby.