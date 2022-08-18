A charming new TikToker is blowing up on the platform, and spreading body positivity every step of the way.

Jackie Miskanic, who simply goes by Jax on social media, has been delighting the world via her @jaxwritessongs TikTok page for some time now. She’s been a background player on the TikTok sphere for awhile, but the release of her recent song has elevated Jax past the ranks of her TikTok peers into genuine stardom.

Suddenly, the formerly small-time creator is everywhere. Her latest musical release is rapidly climbing the charts, and sparking a much-needed conversation about unhealthy body standards.

Who is Jackie Miskanic?

Jax has been a low-key favorite for several years, releasing popular — but rarely mega-viral — videos to her fanbase on a near-daily basis. The majority of her content sees Jax share various musical numbers that she’s written, often in collaboration with a vast range of her close personal relations. She’s written songs with her grandparents and friends, and seems to take particular delight in penning fresh tunes in collaboration with the kids she babysits.

Long before she was dazzling her followers with TikTok shorts, however, Jax was making a name for herself on American Idol. She finished third in the fourteenth season of the popular singing competition, and became an artist to follow in the process. She soon took her talent to TikTok, where her skill as a vocalist, paired with her clear ability as a songwriter, made her an instant crowd favorite.

A huge number of Jax’s TikToks feature the bubbly, youthful artist singing her own music. From parodies of popular songs to goofy original tracks, music is clearly a driving passion for the 26-year-old New Jersey native.

Of all her content, Jax’s collabs with the eager kids she babysits are some of the best. They feature her giving them advice or feedback through music, often in response to stories of bullies or simple, sweet bonding moments. These are far from her most popular, however, particularly as Jax’s star continues to rise. In recent weeks, she’s skyrocketed to the peak of TikTok, thanks in massive part to the release of her body-positivity banger, “Victoria’s Secret.”

What is ‘Victoria’s Secret?’

“Victoria’s Secret” is not Jax’s first release. In fact, its not even her first release of 2022, but it may be the song that puts this up-and-coming artist on the map. Last year, Jax released several tracks that made it onto radio stations and wormed their way into public attention — including the heart-warming “Like My Father,” — but none of them garnered the attention of “Victoria’s Secret.”

The song’s phenomenal popularity is perhaps due to its overarching relatability. Nearly everyone on the planet has experienced body image issues at some point in their life, and Jax’s brilliant takedown of longtime self-image ruiner Victoria’s Secret is exactly the badge of honor the body positivity community needed.

The song takes aim at the lingerie company’s notorious issues with representation. Its focus on only showcasing impossibly thin models has long bred self-esteem issues among its client base, and this subject is the target of Jax’s latest track. Catchy lines like “I stopped eating/what a bummer, can’t have carbs and a hot girl summer,” and “I wish somebody would have told me that ‘thighs of thunder,’ meant normal human thighs,” all target that vicious, cutting voice in the back of our minds, telling us that we can all look like models if we simply try hard enough.

The snappy, upbeat song is the perfect fit for our current environment, in which people are increasingly fed up with major corporations and the poison they feed us on a daily basis. The company behind Victoria’s Secret is already taking notice, and more brands are sure to follow.