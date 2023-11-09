Who is Tracy Chapman and why is her 35-year-old song, ‘Fast Car,’ suddenly famous?

Imagine writing a song so undisputedly iconic that people immediately recognize it the minute the first guitar strings begin strumming in a crowded bar. Well, many of us might not relate to such an incredible feeling, but singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman surely does.

Nearly 40 years ago, the Cleveland-born singer obtained worldwide stardom after releasing “Fast Car” — a folk-pop record that has maintained its popularity even in the present day. Released back in 1988, the anthem’s lyrics reveal the story of a lower-middle-class working woman desperate to escape the struggles of poverty and complacency.

Upon its original release, the song eventually became a top-10 hit in the U.S. and placed at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. From there, the song was nominated for various awards and accolades — including three Grammys and a nomination at the MTV Video Music Awards. And yet, the song’s success didn’t waver as the years passed. I mean, I still tear up whenever I hear the song come on the radio while I’m driving and thinking I’m the main character.

Why is “Fast Car” still so famous?

While Chapman has always been a passionate singer with a handful of hits underneath her belt, “Fast Car” is the sure-fire hit that has carried its success throughout the decades. Part of that success has happened thanks to country singer Luke Combs, who released a country version of the hit single back in April. Since its release, the song has re-entered the charts and reached number two in the U.S. during the summer.

As iconic as one song can get, Chapman received a cherry on top of the musical sundae when “Fast Car” was named CMA’s Song of the Year, marking the first time a black songwriter won the prestigious award. And if that isn’t the absolute definition of iconic and the perfect explanation as to why the song is still heavily popular, then we don’t know what is.

Though Chapman did not attend the ceremony in person — Combs accepted the award on her behalf — she went on to insist that winning the award was “a true honor.” In his speech, the country star thanked Chapman for writing the anthem years ago and expressed that it continues to be the “first favorite song” he’s ever had.