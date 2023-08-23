Who is Vin Diesel’s wife?

No matter how well we think we know a celebrity, sometimes we are still surprised by them. Vin Diesel, in particular, is a star who likes to keep his private life separate from his career, much preferring to keep silent on personal matters. You won’t often see him share photos of his hobbies or family on social media, for example, but naturally, the less we know about something, the more we wish to find out. This perfectly applies to the subject of Vin Diesel’s love life.

Being one of the best-known public figures in Hollywood, the Fast & Furious actor keeps himself quite busy, working on at least one or two video game, TV, or film projects per year. A hectic schedule is not optimal for celebrities to maintain romantic and family lives, but fortunately, Vin Diesel seems to manage just fine. The star has been in a relationship for over a decade now, and yet, a lot of folks still don’t know who the subject of his affection is. Don’t worry, though, that’s about to change.

Who is Vin Diesel married to?

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

To this day, the public still doesn’t know for sure if Vin Diesel is married, as the actor has never confirmed it. What we do know, however, is the name of his longtime partner, Paloma Jimenez. According to her IMDb page, Jiminez was born in Mexico on Aug. 22, 1983, and despite being a model, she has dipped her foot into the TV business once, making a guest appearance on the Mexican show Otro Rollo con: Adal Ramones.

Jiminez has been with the Guardians of the Galaxy star since 2007, and seems to be just as private as him, as there is little information to be found about her online. She doesn’t even have a social media presence, which, in 2023, is almost entirely unheard of. Despite preferring to keep a low profile, Jiminez makes sure to accompany her other half to plenty of events, often being seen and photographed with the actor on red carpets. This is, more often than not, what tips people off to the fact that Vin Diesel is in a relationship.

Whether or not the two are married, what matters is that the celebrities don’t seem likely to put an end to their romance anytime soon. Vin Diesel and Jiminez already have three children together, with the first, Hania Riley Sinclair, born in 2008. Two years later came Vincent Sinclair, the middle child, and in 2015, the couple welcomed Pauline Sinclair into the world.