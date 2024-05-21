Who is Zac Brown’s wife?

Zac Brown, the Grammy-winning frontman of the Zac Brown Band, is now embroiled in a legal tussle with his soon-to-be ex-wife, model and actress Kelly Yazdi.

Recommended Videos

After a 12-year marriage with Shelly Brown, with whom he shares five children, the country music singer decided to remix his personal life with a new partner. In August 2023, he exchanged vows with Kelly Yazdi.

Born to an Iranian-Scandinavian family on January 25, 1991, Kelly Mare Yazdi has appeared in a range of modeling campaigns. She pursued higher education at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts with a focus on advanced acting and performing arts. Kelly’s significant break came with her role in the J.P. Getty Museum’s documentary Herb Ritts: L.A. Style. Beyond this, she is also known for her adventurous spirit and involvement in motorcycle riding.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C56WFS_p7ci/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

She is notably associated with events and activities that promote the culture of motorcycle riding among women. Further, Kelly has tested her endurance and physical prowess on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Ranch Challenge.

Yazdi gained more public attention after she got engaged to Zac Brown during a trip to Hawaii in 2022. However, things went south fast for the couple, leading to their separation in December of the following year. Now Zac is trying to put a muzzle on what he deems are some less-than-flattering Instagram posts by Yazdi.

What’s the ongoing conflict between the couple?

The drama unfolded this past Friday, when Brown filed a lawsuit in Georgia against Yazdi to stop her from publicly speaking about their short-lived marriage. The legal documents accuse her of posting content that could potentially damage Brown’s reputation, including three videos featuring poems.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6iqoeorxlX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6_z9YvR-20/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kelly describes her emotional state as being “war-torn, scared, broken, and bloody,” which are very strong words. It’s clear that Zac Brown exhibited controlling behavior over various aspects of her life.

The legal action might seem a straightforward request for privacy—if it weren’t for the fact that Brown himself has seemingly stirred the public pot as well. Yazdi hit back with an Instagram post pointing out the irony in Brown’s actions, especially after he released a music video that appeared to mock their wedding.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7Kops2yvZI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In Zac’s video, Beautiful Drug, a character who looks a lot like Yazdi is shown using drugs at a wedding.

Many netizens picked up on this and criticized Zac for portraying his wife in such a bad light.

1:10 The audacity of someone to use their wedding celebration footage (Zac & Kelly 1:10 in background) and replace his soon to be ex-wife with her likeness is beyond me. Further in the video, the woman’s illicit drug use is far from the truth of the wonderful human that is your wife. Set a better example for your 4 teenage daughters. One user commented

Well, if Brown can air their dirty laundry in a music video, she should be able to share her poetic reflections on their personal saga. Yazdi, for her part, isn’t backing down quietly as she is ready to tell her side of the story in court.

For now, though, it seems that the only winners in this marital feud are the lawyers.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more