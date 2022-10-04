Who played Loretta Lynn in the movie ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter?’

The country music world is reeling in the wake of Loretta Lynn‘s death.

The beloved country music icon passed away in her sleep at the age of 90 in early October, leaving behind a legacy that spans more than six decades. She’s largely remembered for her enduring impact on country music, which began all the way back in the late ’50s, but she’s also contributed to the world of film, and made a huge impact through her outspoken releases. Many of her tracks, once seen as controversial, speak about once-taboo topics like birth control, divorce, and virginity.

One of the most popular tracks was even reimagined in film. 1970’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” was a massive hit, peaking at number one on the Billboard Country Chart, and soon inspired both an autobiography and a biopic. The autobiography was released first, in 1976, and soon inspired a 1980 biopic of the same name. Each detailed Lynn’s youth in Kentucky, one of eight children born to a coal miner and his hard-working wife. The song, and everything it inspired, are remembered as some of Lynn’s most impactful contributions to the world of music.

Who played Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter?

1980’s Coal Miner’s Daughter vastly stretches out the story told in Lynn’s 1970s track, detailing her recollections of her childhood in Kentucky. It heavily emphasizes the young Lynn’s perception of her father, who strove to keep his family fed and happy during the Great Depression. The film follows Lynn through her childhood and into her adult life, from her marriage at the ripe young age of 15 to her rise as a country music star.

Mary Spacek, better known as Sissy Spacek, brought Lynn to life in the 1980 biopic. Hand-picked by Lynn herself, Spacek strove to capture the popular singer’s voice, both in song and in conversation, by following Lynn on tour and casually visiting her at her home. This allowed her to capture Lynn’s pattern of speech and unique vocals, and helped bring the real-life woman to screen. Her portrayal of Lynn earned Spacek the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1980, and gained high praise from reviewers.

In case all that wasn’t enough, Spacek proved her dominance further by performing all of the songs in the film herself. She did her best to mimic Lynn’s vocal talent and performed the tracks — including “Coal Miner’s Daughter” — alongside co-star Beverly D’Angelo, who played Patsy Cline.

In stellar news for fans of Spacek and Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter is available to rent. You can witness the 1980 film for yourself by renting it from Amazon Prime.