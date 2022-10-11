Who said money couldn’t buy love? 50 Cent offered $6,700 from son to rebuild relationship

How far would you go to reconnect with someone? Would you travel back home? Apologize? Or completely cut them off? But what if you were offered large sums of money just to patch things up with your loved ones? Well, that’s what happened to rapper 50 Cent as his son was willing to rebuild their relationship with large sums of money.

TMZ reported that Marquise Jackson, 50 Cent’s oldest son, offered $6,700 to have some quality bonding time with his father. Sadly, not only was the offer rejected, Jackson was roasted online for the outrageous offer, with some calling him ‘entitled.’ In response to the comments and criticisms, Jackson posted a photo that mimicked 50 Cent’s infamous 2017 ‘Broke’ Instagram post.

In the caption, Jackson requested 24 hours of his father’s time just to do things he wanted to do as a kid.

50 Cent and Jackson had an estranged and fractured relationship since 50 Cent’s divorce from Shaniqua Tompkins in 2008. Since then, it has been reported by Metro that the rapper paid more than $1 million in child support. In a 2020 interview, 50 Cent said that he “used to” love his son and that he wouldn’t care if he was ‘hit by a bus’. The two are still feuding on social media to this day, in which the rapper made a subtle post about Jackson using a clip from Power, where the father killed his son.

Based on the current outcome of the recent offer, it seems like this father-and-son relationship will continue to be out of reach.