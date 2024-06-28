Who was Chip Gaines’ first wife?

When you think of Chip Gaines, a few things come to mind: his Texas drawl, his impressive home renovation skills, and of course, his marriage to the equally delightful Joanna Gaines.

Chip Carter Gaines was born on November 14, 1974, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and raised in Dallas, Texas. Joanna Gaines, née Stevens, was born on April 19, 1978, in Kansas and also raised in the Lone Star State

They both attended Baylor University, though their time there didn’tt overlap, and they did not meet in college. The couple met in 2001 when Chip went to get his brakes fixed at Joanna’s father’s automotive shop in Waco. Chip, who had seen Joanna in commercials for her father’s business, was instantly smitten. They dated for a little over a year before marrying in 2003.

Now, before you start frantically Googling “Chip Gaines divorce” or “Joanna Gaines homewrecker,” let me put your mind at ease. Chip and Joanna have been happily married since 2003, and as far as I know, they are still going strong. In fact, they have pretty much become the poster couple for #RelationshipGoals.

Before their TV fame, Chip and Joanna worked together in the real estate business. Chip had started with buying and selling houses during his college years, and after marrying Joanna, the couple pooled their skills and resources. Joanna brought her flair for design into Chip’s real estate ventures, transforming homes with her unique style that blends rustic and modern aesthetics.

Their big break came when HGTV discovered the couple’s work and offered them a chance to star in their own show. Fixer Upper debuted in 2013 and was an immediate success. The show featured the couple finding homes in need of TLC for clients, then redesigning and renovating them to turn them into dream homes, all while managing their business and raising a family.

Leveraging their television fame, Chip and Joanna expanded their business ventures. They launched the Magnolia Market at the Silos in downtown Waco, a multi-purpose retail and entertainment complex that has become a major tourist attraction. They also oversee a real estate company, construction company, design firm, and a line of home goods, books, and a quarterly magazine. In addition to their business empire, the Gaineses launched the Magnolia Network in partnership with Discovery, featuring original programming inspired by their philosophy of thoughtful, quality living.

Chip and Joanna live in Waco with their five children: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay, and Crew. Family is a central theme of both their personal and professional lives, as evidenced by their decision to end Fixer Upper in 2018 to focus more on their family and other business ventures. However, their passion for renovation and helping families achieve their dream homes led them to return to television with new content under their Magnolia Network banner.

So there you have it. Joanna is Chip’s first and only wife. I apologize if I have shattered any dreams or ruined any fantasies about Chip’s mysterious past.

