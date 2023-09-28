Who was Michael Gambon’s wife?

Michael Gambon, the actor beloved around the world for portraying Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies, has died at the age of 82 following a bout of pneumonia. However, some may wonder: who was his wife?

Gambon has always maintained an air of privacy about his personal life, however, that hasn’t stopped people from putting the pieces together.

Michael Gambon’s wife and girlfriend and three kids

In 1962, when Gambon was just 22, he married mathematician Anne Miller. The two had one child together, Fergus, who grew up to become an Antiques Roadshow expert.

In 2001, on the set of the film Gosford Park, Gambon “brought Philippa Hart on the set, introducing her as his girlfriend,” according to Mirror. He later moved out of the family home, taking up residence with Hart in a West London property. Gambon and Philippa, who is a set designer, then had two children together.

With that said, Gambon remained married to his wife Miller up until his death. In fact, both Miller and son Fergus were by his bedside when Gambon died, according to a statement issued by publicist Clair Dobbs on behalf of the family. He was said to have died peacefully and remembered as a “Beloved husband and father.”

Gambon took over the role of Dumbledore from his predecessor, Richard Harris, beginning with 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He’s also appeared in a number of other legendary movies, TV series, and theater productions, such as the films The King’s Speech, Layer Cake, the animated Paddington, and his BAFTA-winning portrayal as the lead role for the 1986 BBC series The Singing Detective. He would go on to star in another J.K. Rowling work in 2015 for the TV adaption of The Casual Vacancy.