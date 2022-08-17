Who was Piko Preston? The popular TikTok star has died, age 43.

Family, fans, and his many followers are still reeling from the news that TikTok personality and media creator Jon “Piko” Preston has passed away at age 43. Preston had amassed a huge following on the social media platform for his comedic videos which he recorded under the handle ‘pikotrain5.’

“My wonderful, energetic, wild, generous, funny, and much loved little brother Jon (Piko Preston) passed away this week at the age of 43. I can’t even wrap my head around a world without him in it,” his sister, Lara Preston Neves wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, according to Newsweek.

Although Preston had social media accounts on various platforms, he found his greatest success on TikTok where he attained 1 million followers since he made his first post on the site in September of 2021. Preston’s post on April 26 received 180,000 likes and over 1.6 million views. His last post, a duet with fellow user Unlearn16 was made on August 2.

Preston recorded videos on many topics, generally lip-syncing to the comedy routines, songs, and other various sound clips available on the app’s “sounds” feature. He also regularly performed “duets” with fellow users such as Unlearn16.

Since the news of his death, fans have paid tribute to Preston in the comments of his videos. “My heart weeps for you and your family.” said one user. “You truly blessed me with your smile, eyebrow nods, and funny humor. You will be so missed.” Another user commented, “so going to miss your videos. you made me laugh when I didn’t think I could. RIP, Piko.”

At this time no cause of death for the entertainer has been disclosed by his family or authorities.

His sister’s Facebook post follows in full: