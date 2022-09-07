Who won ‘Claim to Fame’ season 1?

The first season ABC’s Claim to Fame has officially crowned a winner.

The debut season of the reality competition series concluded on Sept. 6 after a ten-episode run. Over the course of the season, 12 celebrity family members competed for an impressive $100,000 prize, testing their mettle in competitions and pushing their guessing skills to a new level.

Claim to Fame is a classic reality competition series with a unique and fresh twist. The series pits the family members of prominent celebrities against one another in a rivalry oriented around guessing one another’s true identities. The first season followed the family members of several big names as they competed in challenges, and worked toward deducing the celebrity connections of their fellow housemates.

A winner was finally crowned in the show’s finale, polishing off the debut season with a bang. Here’s a look at who beat out the competition to bring home the hefty grand prize.

Who won Claim to Fame‘s first season?

Claim to Fame‘s first season pitted 12 celeb relations against one another, but the competition quickly started falling off. Of the initial 12, only eight were left by the time episode five rolled around. The top three contestants—Loreal Chanel Palmer, Pepper Martin, and Logan Crosby—faced off for a final victory in the last episode, after beating out the family members of Cindy Crawford, Simone Biles, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya, to name a few.

In the end, Keke Palmer’s sister, Loreal Chanel Palmer, took home the grand prize. She was closely followed by the runner-up— Jason Aldean’s cousin, Logan Crosby—leaving third place to Pepper Martin, Dean Martin’s granddaughter. L.C. secured the win after correctly guessing Crosby’s star-studded familial ties, and took home the $100,000 prize.

In an interview with Distractify following her victory, Palmer said that she is still in “shock” over her win. Speaking on her reasons for joining the competition, she noted that she “just wanted to do something out of my comfort zone, and enjoy the experience,” but ended up walking with the grand prize. She intends to use the money to aid in a longtime goal of “creating horror movies.”

Wes Craven is reportedly a “hero” of Palmer’s, and she’s hoping to “use the money to inch closer to my goal.”

Within a few years, we might be seeing our first Palmer-produced horror flick in theaters (perhaps featuring “Nope” star Keke?!), and it’s all thanks to a reality competition and the Jonas Brothers. What a world.