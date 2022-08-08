Why did Jessica Chastain meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine?

Jessica Chastain has added her name to the growing list of American celebrities publicly showing support to Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has led to an increasing number of celebrities such as Chastain using their elevated platforms to bring awareness to the monstrosities happening overseas. Not since World War II has the world experienced a refugee crisis like the one happening now, with over over 6.3 million Ukrainians fleeing the country, according to Wikipedia.

As a former actor himself, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is acutely aware of the stronghold celebrities have in swaying public opinion one direction or the other. Visits from A-listers like Chastain “are extremely valuable,” he said via his public Telegram account.

The Academy Award-winning actress posed for several photographs with President Zelenskyy, backdropped by the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. On his Telegram account, the president thanked Chastain for prioritizing a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, saying, “Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more. Thanks for the support!”

Image via Associated Press

During his daily address to the Ukrainian people, President Zelenskyy reiterated the value of visits from American celebrities like Chastain. As he said, the more countries that are aware of their conflict with Russia, the better chance they have in receiving global assistance.

“Ukraine will do everything to make our struggle and Ukrainian needs known in all countries of the world and in all audiences — even those who usually do not follow political life. In particular, American actress Jessica Chastain arrived in Kyiv today. She visited Okhmatdyt and saw with her own eyes the consequences of the Russian occupation in Irpin, Kyiv region.”

Image via Associated Press

“Her story about our war will definitely be heard. We are preparing an important humanitarian event. And I am grateful to all friends of Ukraine abroad and to everyone who helps expand our ties in the world. We are doing everything to win, everything to protect our country.”

In addition to her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, Chastain visited the children’s hospital Okhmatdyt. As President Zelenskyy said, Chastain witnessed “with her own eyes the consequences of the Russian occupation.”

One shudders to think exactly what those consequences were, and hopes that Chastain — and America’s — efforts to aid Ukraine can help the country protect their people and recover from this catastrophic war.