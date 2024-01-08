Why did Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef kiss at the 2024 Golden Globes?

The internet has lost it over the pairs wholesome celebration.

Winning a Golden Globe award is a pretty big deal and for the cast of Poor Things, it seems the excitement was too much to handle.

Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef celebrated the film winning the Best Film – Musical or Comedy award in a heartwarming way and fans are delighted. After the winner was announced the pair embraced and briefly kissed, a moment that has truly set the internet ablaze:

“Let’s not lose the plot tonight: Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo kissed.”

Although some clearly did lose the plot, barely being able to contain themselves when the moment was aired:

“MARK RUFFALO AND RAMY YOUSSEF KISS ON THE LIPS I SCREAMED”

For others, it was obvious that this was their JFK assassination moment:

“where were you when ramy youssef and mark ruffalo kissed”

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight the pair explained the wholesome moment. As Youssef put it, “Well my mouth was going towards his mouth.”

And Ruffalo replies, “And then the next thing, mine went to his.” Well, thanks for explaining how kissing works I guess, anyways, the pair clearly have a tight bond and they’ve now won over the internet, as they should.

Surely none of this will be blown out of proportion by people online.

All in all, Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos had a great night and will probably pick up some Academy Awards when the Oscars come around. If I were these guys I’d probably celebrate similarly too, after all, they deserve it.